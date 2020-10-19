AIOps Platform Market Prediction for the Year 2020-2027 Worldwide by IBM, AppDynamics, BMC Software,Broadcom, Dynatrace, HCL

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. The AIOps is a platform that improves IT operations and provides the multilayers facilities by utilizing machine learning and analytics. The AIOps platform analyzes the big data collected from different IT operations solutions and devices that resolves the problems in real-time. The AIOps platform provides the usage of multiple sources of data, analytical and presentation technologies, and data collection methods.

What is the Dynamics of AIOps Platform Market?

The high demand for AI-based software services in IT operations, an increase in end-to-end business application uptime and assurance, and the increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud are some of the major factors driving the growth of the AIOps platform market. However, the lack of skilled professionals coupled with rapid changes in IT operations is some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the AIOps market. Additionally, high investments in AIOps technology influence the positive growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of AIOps Platform Market?

The “Global AIOps Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AIOps platform market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AIOps platform market with detailed market segmentation by hosting type, service type, component, deployment, organization size, vertical. The global AIOps platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AIOps platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the AIOps platform market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global AIOps platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as platforms, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, telecom and it, manufacturing, government, media and entertainment, others.

What is the Regional Framework of AIOps Platform Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AIOps platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The AIOps platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

