e-Learning Market to Reach US$ 2,228.74 million by 2027 with Key Players – Verztec, Loop Company, Cegos, HashMicro

The Singapore e-learning market was valued at US$ 792.97 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period to reach US$ 2,228.74 million by 2027.

Technological advances in the fields of computers, mobiles, and IT have greatly revolutionized the education sector. The education system has moved from paper books and pencils to e-solutions. The e-learning market has developed in the last 10 years and is growing actively. The number of players in this market is also escalating with the rising number of private and public higher education institutions, educational and testing firms, education ministries, and quality assertion and authorization agencies. E-learning enables educational institutions to reduce the costs of learning, classroom equipment, online training rentals sites, and book printing. Mobile learning, micro-learning, social learning, and corporate MOOCs are the emerging trends that boost e-learning market in Singapore. The growing demand from diverse range of end users, including healthcare, to train their employees is driving demand from industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has further driven demand for e-learning solutions among students and corporate players.

The Singapore e-learning market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, learning mode, and end user. Based on delivery mode, the Singapore e-learning market is segmented into online, LMS, mobile, and others. Based on learning mode, the market is segmented into self-paced and instructor-led. Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic and corporate. Gnowbe, Inchone, Wizlearn technologies, Phoenix, and Gem learning are among the key players profiled for this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the Singapore e-learning market and its ecosystem.

The overall Singapore e-learning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Singapore e-learning market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Singapore e-learning market with respects to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the Singapore e-learning market based on all the segmentation. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data,as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Singapore e-learning market.

