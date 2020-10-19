Flavored yogurt Market will Generate Massive Revenue to $92.3 billion by 2026 | Danone, Nestle, Chobani, General Mills, Arla Foods, Fage

Flavored yogurt is a fermented dairy product with added flavors and has multiple health benefits. It is preferred breakfast, snack, dessert, or beverage among health-conscious consumers. The global flavored yogurt market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Flavored yogurt is available in the market in various product types such as set, frozen, drinkable and Greek. Additives such as sweeteners, flavors, and fruits are used to enhance the aroma, taste and consistency of the yogurt products. Food & beverages manufacturers have invested a lot in R&D to enhance characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of flavored yogurt.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods, M?ller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery

Yogurt has almost every nutrient needed by the human body and is considered as an effective food for weight loss and nutritional diet. It is rich in range of nutrients including calcium, vitamins, and trace minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, & potassium. Significant protein content in yogurt influences appetite control and suppresses hunger. Moreover, certain variety of yogurt available in the market are enriched with probiotics, which help in boosting digestive health by reducing the common gastrointestinal disorders symptoms such as diarrhea, bloating, and constipation. The abovementioned nutrients such as probiotics, vitamins and minerals, are beneficial in prevention of illness & enhancement of immunity as well as play a major role in bone health reducing osteoporosis. In addition, yogurt improves heart health by maintaining blood pressure and increasing good HDL cholesterol. The aforementioned health benefits of yogurt are anticipated to drive the global flavored yogurt market during the forecast period.

Growth in demand for flavored yogurt in the emerging nations is owing to the rising disposable income, innovative flavors of yogurt products offered by key players and increase in health awareness among the consumers are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global flavored yogurt market.

The flavored yogurt market is segmented on the basis of flavor, distribution channel, type, and region. By flavor, it is categorized into strawberry, vanilla, peach, blueberry, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, e commerce, and others. By type, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

Table Of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Flavored Yogurt Market, By Flavor

Chapter 5: Flavored Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6: Flavored Yogurt Market, By Type

Chapter 7: Flavored Yogurt Market By Region

Chapter 8: Competition Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

