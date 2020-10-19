Floss Picks Market 2020: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share by 2026 | Analysis by Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Johnson & Johnson, Peri-dent , Ranir

Floss pick is a small plastic tool, which is used to remove plaque and aids in removal of food particles that get caught along the gum line or between teeth. The global floss picks market was valued at $575.6 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $829.7 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Disposable and reusable floss picks are available in the market.Reusable floss pick comes with replaceable heads. Some of the floss picks offered by manufacturers in the market have an area that can be used a tongue scrapper, which enhances the usability of floss picks.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Peri-dent Limited, Ranir, High Ridge Brands Co, Eco-dent, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., the Humble Co., and Dr. Wild & Co. AG

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028773

Floss picks offer several advantages over toothpick and water flosser such as ease of flossing for teeth with bracesand thorough cleaning. This has shifted the preference of consumers toward floss picks, which has significantly contributed toward the growth of the global floss picks market. In addition, increase in investment of floss picks and other dental care product manufacturers in R&D to enhance characteristics, usability, effectiveness of floss picks has driven the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of dental diseases among consumers, owing to rise in consumption of sugary snacks and drinks and ignorance towardproper preventive measures against the formation of plaque between teeth fuel the market growth. With increase in awareness about dental care products and practices, consumers have been actively engaged in dental care practices such as flossing once or brushing twice daily. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the market for floss picks during the forecast period.

Flossing products are gaining popularity in the emerging countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, owing to rise in awareness about dental care products and increase in incidenceof periodontal diseases in the recent past.

The global floss picks market is segmented into product type, shape, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into disposable and reusable. Depending on shape, it is bifurcated into F shape and Y shape. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, pharmacies, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00028773

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: FLOSS PICKS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5: FLOSS PICKS MARKET, BY SHAPE

CHAPTER 6: FLOSS PICKS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: FLOSS PICKS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028773

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune