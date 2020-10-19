Image Recognition in CPG Market Covid-19 Lockdown Impact in Worldwide with Prominent Key Players: IBM, Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, AWS, Trax, Catchoom

Image recognition technology, power-driven by machine learning, has been surrounded in several fields, such as self-driving vehicles, automated image organization of visual websites, and face identification on social networking websites. One of the most general image identification applications is social media monitoring, as visual analytics and visual listening are the essential factors of digital marketing.

What is the Dynamics of Image Recognition in CPG Market?

The necessity for efficient and profitable retail execution processes with adherence to compliance standards is one of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the CPG market. Moreover, the integration of AI with image recognition solutions in the CPG industry to improve store performance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Image Recognition in CPG Market?

The “Global Image Recognition in CPG Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the image recognition in CPG market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of image recognition in CPG market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, application. The global image recognition in CPG market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading image recognition in CPG market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the image recognition in CPG market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global image recognition in CPG market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, solution, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as inventory analysis, product and shelf monitoring analysis, auditing product placement, product placement trend analysis, assessing compliance and competition, category analysis, gauging emotions

What is the Regional Framework of Image Recognition in CPG Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Image Recognition in CPG market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Image Recognition in CPG market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

