Dried Blueberries MarketReport Extensive Analysis 2020 | Specified By Production, Technology, Competition, And Revenue Forecast Till 2027

Global dried blueberries market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of dried blueberries in the food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics industries. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Dried Blueberries Market

Dried blueberries are used in several applications in the dietary supplements, cosmetic, personal care products, food processing industry and retail use. Dried blueberries are attained after removing the water content from berries using various drying methods such as solar drying, microwave drying, freeze drying and vacuum drying. The drying process helps in enhancing the nutritional level, flavour, health benefits and shelf life of blueberries. Dried blueberries are considered as a rich source of the anthocyanins, which are the potent phytochemicals and give the berries blue colour.

Market Drivers:

The widening expanse of the real food movement is driving the market growth

Enhanced nutritional value and flavour of the dried blueberries is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Growing wellness and health consciousness among the people is boosting the market

The alteration in the dietary habits of the customers is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Volatile production of the dried blueberries is expected to restrain the market growth

Consequent high pricing of the products is also expected to hinder the market growth

Limited supply of blueberries in specific regions can restrain the market demand

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Hortifrut announced the acquisition of blueberry business of the Talsa S.A. This merger would offer Naturipe and Hortifrut Brand a unique position in the industry allowing top quality products and facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Europe, Argentina, Asia, and the U.S. and would help in strengthening the position of the company in Peru

In April 2016, Naturipe Farms partners Hortifrut S.A. and Munger Brothers, LLC signed a memorandum for merging the Munger’s berry business along with Hortifrut, S.A. This integration will offer greater capabilities and synergies to the Naturipe Farms organization thereby implementing various new berry advancement projects focusing on the proprietary varieties. This strategy will help in the expansion of the company

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Dried Blueberries market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Dried Blueberries Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Dried Blueberries market share, and production market share by type. Dried Blueberries Market Size by Application: This section includes Dried Blueberries market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Dried Blueberries market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Dried Blueberries Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Dried Blueberries market value chain, and sales channel analysis. Dried Blueberries Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Self-Storage and Moving Services in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Dried Blueberries market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Dried Blueberries industry.

Global dried blueberries market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dried blueberries market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dried blueberries market are KAREN’S NATURALS, True Blue Farms, Graceland Fruit, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Oregon Berry Packing, Inc., Kiantama Oy, Royal Nut Company, Del Monte Food, Inc., Shoreline Fruit, CAL-SAN Enterprises, Ltd., Helsu foods, MEDURI FARMS, Naturipe Farms, LLC., OSKRI Corporation, Beprepared, Traina Foods, angas park, Eden Foods, Tesco.com among others.

