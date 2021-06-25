Food CertificationMarket Projected Growth Rate 2020 | Demand Status, Future Scope, Upcoming Trends Of Manufacturers, Global Share With Industry Size Forecast To 2027

This food certification market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on food certification market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global food certification market is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Accelerating instances of food fraud, foodborne illness and stringent rules and regulation to control the adverse effect of the same are factors for the growth of the food certification market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Prevailing familiarity about the benefits of certified food products for the health safety is propelling the market growth of food certification market. To build the consumer trust and reliability food certification process is taking a good adopting rate across the globe, this development in food and beverage industry is germinating a good demand of market. To maintain the brand authenticity and strong attested portfolio of consumable food products, food certification is required which will help the market to grow. Mandate parameters of Halal in meat products and lower down the labelling adulteration are helping the food certification market to grow during the anticipated time period of 2020 to 2027.

During the seven year space of business growth, food certification market is exposed to some curbing factors as well, such as absence of compatibility in certification and food guidelines, dearth of proper food certification infrastructure in the emerging economy, rising cases of false labelling, will act as restraint for food certification market. To overcome such issues, adoption of mandate safety parameters promoted by food industry and certification of organic food will work as opportunity for the market growth, during the projected time phase.

Global Food Certification Market Scope and Market Size

Food certification market is segmented on the basis of risk category, application, and type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of risk, the food certification market is segmented into high-risk foods, and low-risk foods.

On the basis of application, the food certification market is bifurcated into meat, poultry & seafood products, dairy products, infant food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, free-from foods, and others.

On the basis of type, the food certification market is fragmented into ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, halal, kosher, free-from certifications, and others. Free from certifications is further segmented into gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and GMO-free.

Asia-Pacific dominates the food certification market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing penetration of food products manufacturers, convenient food packaging market in the region and increasing urbanization in the region.

The countries covered in the food certification market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

The country section of the food certification market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the food certification market report are DEKRA North America, Inc., Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, SGS SA, DNV GL AS, Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins USA, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited, AsureQuality, Kiwa, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

