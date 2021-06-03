Rolling Luggage Bag Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2026

Global “Rolling Luggage Bag Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Rolling Luggage Bag industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Rolling Luggage Bag market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Rolling Luggage Bag Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Rolling Luggage Bag Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Rolling Luggage Bag market.

The research covers the current Rolling Luggage Bag market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Samsonite

VIP Industries Limited

VF Corporation

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

LouisVuitton

Victorinox

Antler

Hideo Wakamatsu

MUJI

ACE

Olympia

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Fox Luggage

Skyway

Traveler’s Choice

Diplomat

EMINENT

Short Description about Rolling Luggage Bag Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Rolling Luggage Bag market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Rolling Luggage Bag Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Rolling Luggage Bag Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Rolling Luggage Bag market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

4-Wheel

2-Wheel

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Check-in (Height≤56cm)

Cabin (Height>56cm)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rolling Luggage Bag in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Rolling Luggage Bag Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Rolling Luggage Bag? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Rolling Luggage Bag Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Rolling Luggage Bag Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Rolling Luggage Bag Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Rolling Luggage Bag Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Rolling Luggage Bag Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Rolling Luggage Bag Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Rolling Luggage Bag Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Rolling Luggage Bag Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Rolling Luggage Bag Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Rolling Luggage Bag Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Rolling Luggage Bag Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 4-Wheel

1.4.3 2-Wheel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Check-in (Height≤56cm)

1.5.3 Cabin (Height>56cm)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rolling Luggage Bag Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rolling Luggage Bag Industry

1.6.1.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Rolling Luggage Bag Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Rolling Luggage Bag Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Rolling Luggage Bag Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rolling Luggage Bag Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rolling Luggage Bag Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rolling Luggage Bag Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rolling Luggage Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rolling Luggage Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rolling Luggage Bag Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rolling Luggage Bag by Country

6.1.1 North America Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rolling Luggage Bag by Country

7.1.1 Europe Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Luggage Bag by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rolling Luggage Bag by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Luggage Bag by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Luggage Bag Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rolling Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Samsonite

11.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

11.1.2 Samsonite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Samsonite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Samsonite Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development

11.2 VIP Industries Limited

11.2.1 VIP Industries Limited Corporation Information

11.2.2 VIP Industries Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 VIP Industries Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 VIP Industries Limited Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.2.5 VIP Industries Limited Recent Development

11.3 VF Corporation

11.3.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 VF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 VF Corporation Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.3.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Delsey

11.4.1 Delsey Corporation Information

11.4.2 Delsey Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Delsey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Delsey Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.4.5 Delsey Recent Development

11.5 Briggs and Riley

11.5.1 Briggs and Riley Corporation Information

11.5.2 Briggs and Riley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Briggs and Riley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Briggs and Riley Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.5.5 Briggs and Riley Recent Development

11.6 Rimowa

11.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rimowa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Rimowa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Rimowa Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development

11.7 LouisVuitton

11.7.1 LouisVuitton Corporation Information

11.7.2 LouisVuitton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 LouisVuitton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 LouisVuitton Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.7.5 LouisVuitton Recent Development

11.8 Victorinox

11.8.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

11.8.2 Victorinox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Victorinox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Victorinox Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.8.5 Victorinox Recent Development

11.9 Antler

11.9.1 Antler Corporation Information

11.9.2 Antler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Antler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Antler Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.9.5 Antler Recent Development

11.10 Hideo Wakamatsu

11.10.1 Hideo Wakamatsu Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hideo Wakamatsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Hideo Wakamatsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hideo Wakamatsu Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered

11.10.5 Hideo Wakamatsu Recent Development

11.12 ACE

11.12.1 ACE Corporation Information

11.12.2 ACE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 ACE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ACE Products Offered

11.12.5 ACE Recent Development

11.13 Olympia

11.13.1 Olympia Corporation Information

11.13.2 Olympia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Olympia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Olympia Products Offered

11.13.5 Olympia Recent Development

11.14 Travelpro

11.14.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

11.14.2 Travelpro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Travelpro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Travelpro Products Offered

11.14.5 Travelpro Recent Development

11.15 Tommy Hilfiger

11.15.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

11.15.2 Tommy Hilfiger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Tommy Hilfiger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Tommy Hilfiger Products Offered

11.15.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

11.16 Fox Luggage

11.16.1 Fox Luggage Corporation Information

11.16.2 Fox Luggage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Fox Luggage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Fox Luggage Products Offered

11.16.5 Fox Luggage Recent Development

11.17 Skyway

11.17.1 Skyway Corporation Information

11.17.2 Skyway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Skyway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Skyway Products Offered

11.17.5 Skyway Recent Development

11.18 Traveler’s Choice

11.18.1 Traveler’s Choice Corporation Information

11.18.2 Traveler’s Choice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Traveler’s Choice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Traveler’s Choice Products Offered

11.18.5 Traveler’s Choice Recent Development

11.19 Diplomat

11.19.1 Diplomat Corporation Information

11.19.2 Diplomat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Diplomat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Diplomat Products Offered

11.19.5 Diplomat Recent Development

11.20 EMINENT

11.20.1 EMINENT Corporation Information

11.20.2 EMINENT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 EMINENT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 EMINENT Products Offered

11.20.5 EMINENT Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Rolling Luggage Bag Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Rolling Luggage Bag Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rolling Luggage Bag Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rolling Luggage Bag Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

