Ocean Freight Forwarding Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2026

Global “Ocean Freight Forwarding Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Ocean Freight Forwarding industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Ocean Freight Forwarding market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Ocean Freight Forwarding Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Ocean Freight Forwarding market.

The research covers the current Ocean Freight Forwarding market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Short Description about Ocean Freight Forwarding Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Ocean Freight Forwarding market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Ocean Freight Forwarding market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LCL

FCL

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ocean Freight Forwarding in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Ocean Freight Forwarding? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Ocean Freight Forwarding Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 LCL

1.4.3 FCL

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Agricultural

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Beverage

1.5.5 Electronic

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry

1.6.1.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Ocean Freight Forwarding Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ocean Freight Forwarding Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Ocean Freight Forwarding Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ocean Freight Forwarding Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Ocean Freight Forwarding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue in 2019

3.3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Ocean Freight Forwarding Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Ocean Freight Forwarding Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Kuehne + Nagel

13.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

13.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

13.2 DHL Group

13.2.1 DHL Group Company Details

13.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 DHL Group Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development

13.3 DB Schenker Logistics

13.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

13.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

13.4 GEODIS

13.4.1 GEODIS Company Details

13.4.2 GEODIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 GEODIS Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development

13.5 Panalpina

13.5.1 Panalpina Company Details

13.5.2 Panalpina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Panalpina Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development

13.6 DSV

13.6.1 DSV Company Details

13.6.2 DSV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 DSV Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.6.4 DSV Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 DSV Recent Development

13.7 Bolloré Logistics

13.7.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details

13.7.2 Bolloré Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Bolloré Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.7.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development

13.8 Expeditors

13.8.1 Expeditors Company Details

13.8.2 Expeditors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Expeditors Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.8.4 Expeditors Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Expeditors Recent Development

13.9 Nippon Express

13.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details

13.9.2 Nippon Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Nippon Express Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

13.10 CEVA Logistics

13.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

13.10.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 CEVA Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

13.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

13.11 Pantos Logistics

10.11.1 Pantos Logistics Company Details

10.11.2 Pantos Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pantos Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.11.4 Pantos Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Pantos Logistics Recent Development

13.12 Agility Logistics

10.12.1 Agility Logistics Company Details

10.12.2 Agility Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Agility Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.12.4 Agility Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Agility Logistics Recent Development

13.13 Hellmann

10.13.1 Hellmann Company Details

10.13.2 Hellmann Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hellmann Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.13.4 Hellmann Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Hellmann Recent Development

13.14 Damco

10.14.1 Damco Company Details

10.14.2 Damco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Damco Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.14.4 Damco Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Damco Recent Development

13.15 KWE

10.15.1 KWE Company Details

10.15.2 KWE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 KWE Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.15.4 KWE Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 KWE Recent Development

13.16 Hitachi Transport

10.16.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details

10.16.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hitachi Transport Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.16.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development

13.17 Sankyu

10.17.1 Sankyu Company Details

10.17.2 Sankyu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sankyu Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.17.4 Sankyu Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Sankyu Recent Development

13.18 Kerry Logistics

10.18.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details

10.18.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kerry Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.18.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development

13.19 Logwin

10.19.1 Logwin Company Details

10.19.2 Logwin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Logwin Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.19.4 Logwin Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Logwin Recent Development

13.20 C.H.Robinson

10.20.1 C.H.Robinson Company Details

10.20.2 C.H.Robinson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 C.H.Robinson Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.20.4 C.H.Robinson Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 C.H.Robinson Recent Development

13.21 Yusen Logistics

10.21.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

10.21.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Yusen Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.21.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

