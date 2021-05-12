Sauces Market Forecast to 2026 – Status Quo, Market Size & Structure, Competitive Landscape, Market Segments and Development Trends

Global Sauces Market By Type (Chili/Hot Sauce, Brown Sauce, National Specialties, Tomato Ketchup, Mustard Sauce, Soy based Sauce, Others), By Product (Table Sauces, Cooking Sauces, Dips Others), Specialty Food-Type (Kosher, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Others), Packaging (Glass Bottles, Squeeze Bottles, Sachets, Jars, Others), Application (Dressings, Soups and Gravies, Pasta and Noodles, Ready-To-Eat Meals, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, General Stores, Online and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global sauces market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.5%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Increasing consumption of the ethnic cuisines is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Sauces are produced from the vegetables and pulped fruit and are incorporated with the preservative to enhances their shelf-life. Growing consumption of junk foods among population and high demand of the pizza, burgers and other junk products enhances the usage of sauces in day today life. The sauces are pasteurized to remove the micro-organisms and processed to generate the thick content. Restaurants are preparing flavors provided by street food outlets by using popular sauces from traditional. Foodservice providers make fusion food using several sauces owing to an rising unique foods and flavors preferences among their consumer.

Market Drivers

Growing demand for traditional cuisines is driving the market growth

Innovations in packaging will propel the growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing demands for innovative food products is a driver for the market

Growing consumer expenditure on supermarkets is also contributing towards the market growth

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory standards related with product quality is retraining the market growth

Low temperature storage requirement will hamper the market growth

Fluctuation in the production cost is hindering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The Kraft Heinz Co announced the launch of ranch dips and dressings, barbecue and pasta sauces in collaboration with Ree Drummond. The sauces are available in different flavors which include frontier and spicy South-western ranch flavors. The launch of the sauces enhances the product offering of the company and establishes the presence in the sauce market

In September 2018, The Kraft Heinz Co released blend of spices, ketchup and mayonnaise in U.S. The release of the product was followed by a campaign for the product launch. The new offering of the product in U.S. have given a great competition to other players in U.S. region

Global sauces market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sauces market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global sauces market are Kroger Co., General Mills Inc., Frito-Lay North America, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Walmart., The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever, Nestle, CSC BRANDS, L.P.., Hormel Foods Corporation, McCormick , Saclà, Levi Roots Reggae Reggae Foods Ltd, Mars, Incorporated, Coles, McIlhenny Company, Nando’s and An Aubs Company among others.

