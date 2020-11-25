Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market Trends Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027

Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market: Introduction

Orthopedic implant is a medical device used to replace missing joint and bone as well as to support a damaged bone. It is manufactured by using biomaterials and is coated by plastics.

Technological advancements and increase in demand for patient-specific implants are expected to drive the global personalized orthopedic implant market. For instance, 3D imaging, modelling, and digital manufacturing play an important role in the expansion of the global personalized orthopedic implants market. Additionally, increase in adoption rate of implants to minimize failure, and specialized digital manufacturing technologies are other drivers that are expected to drive the global personalized orthopedics implant market.

View Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personalized-orthopedic-implant-market.html

Key Drivers of Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market

Global personalized orthopedic implants market is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in research and development activities and customization of implants.

Rapidly growing global geriatric population and increase in prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as hip pain, knee pain, low bone density, disc diseases, and osteoarthritis, are some of the factors that are estimated to fuel the growth of the global personalized orthopedic implants market during the forecast period. Based on the United Nations Report 2017, population aged 60 years and above is expected to double by 2050. The number is anticipated to increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050. For instance, approximately 15% of China’s population was aged over 60 years in 2015, which is likely to increase to 36.5% by 2050.

Rise in sport related accidents, mainly bone injuries is also projected to propel the global personalized orthopedic implants market in the near future

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market

North America dominates the personalized orthopedic implant market due to technological advancements and high adoption rate of medical devices/products.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for personalized orthopedic implants in the near future due to developing medical infrastructure, rise in acceptance of technologically advanced surgical procedures, and increase in government initiatives

Get Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74630

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global personalized orthopedic implant market is highly fragmented with major manufacturers adopting various strategies to gain maximum market share. Some companies have their presence in this market, as they have products available in different countries, while some of them have their products in the pipeline.

Some of the key players operating in the global personalized orthopedic implant market are:

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic Plc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Japan MDM, Inc.

NuVasive, Seikagaku Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74630

Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market: Research Scope

Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market, by Implant Type

Cranial/Facial Implant

Spinal Implant

Hip Implant

Knee Implant

Extremities Implant

Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market, by Material Type

Metal

Polymer

Plastic

Buy Now Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74630<ype=S

Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-health-gains-prominence-as-role-shifts-from-pets-to-companions-contributing-to-growth-in-veterinary-radiography-system-market-notes-tmr-301022155.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/big-data-and-ai-promise-huge-potential-for-iot-medical-devices-market-/