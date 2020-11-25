Electrocautery Devices Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2019 – 2027

Electrocautery Devices: Introduction

Electrocautery device, also known as thermal cautery device, allows the passing of the electrical current through the heating element, thus burns tissues that die through direct heat transfer. This is portable battery-powered device, which is disposable or reusable. Electrocautery devices includes products such as electrodes, snares, knives, hot biopsy forceps, and other electrocautery accessories.

Electrocautery devices apply high frequency alternative current or continues waveform to destroy tissues and in cutting procedure for coagulation purpose. These devices are designed to cut, coagulate, resect, and retrieve tissues. They enable fast and efficient collection of tissues, ablation and cauterization of lesions, control of bleeding, and tumor ablation.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Electrocautery Devices Market

Continuous increase in the geriatric population and technological advancements are expected to be some of the drivers of the global electrocautery devices market during the forecast period. Geriatric population is prone to several diseases, such as cancer, cardiac arrest, and gastrointestinal diseases due to weak immunity. Moreover, demand for minimally invasive surgeries is high for the treatment of aged patients to avoid longer healing time and hospital stay. Hence, this need for effective treatment options for the geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for electrocautery devices. According to the WHO estimates, the global geriatric population is likely to reach around 2 billion (22% of global population) by 2050.

Electrocautery devices are widely used for minimal invasive surgeries in the field of gynecology, cosmetology, open surgeries, laparoscopic procedures, and flexible endoscopic procedures. Minimally invasive surgeries entail short hospital stay, minimal incision, less post-surgery complications, and short recovery time. Moreover, growing trend of computer assisted or robotic minimally invasive surgeries is projected to boost the global electrocautery devices market. However, stringent regulatory scenarios and complications associated with the surgery are likely to restrain the growth of the global electrocautery devices market.

North America to Lead Global Electrocautery Devices Market

In terms of region, the global electrocautery devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global electrocautery devices market in 2018, owing to increase in mergers and acquisitions, innovations and new product launches, and rise in the number of surgical procedures. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of surgeries being performed in ASCs as compared to hospitals or specialized clinics in North America. Minimal invasive surgical procedures allow short recovery time and hospital stay. This driving the electrocautery devices market in the region. Moreover, foray of local companies into disposable electrocautery devices is a factor that is anticipated to further boost the overall sales of these devices in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for electrocautery devices, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Increase in geriatric population, number of different surgical procedures, and expertise in minimal invasive surgeries are expected to fuel the growth of the electrocautery devices market in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Electrocautery Devices Market

The global electrocautery devices market is consolidated with established key players offering devices used in surgical procedures. Key players offering electrocautery devices are:

Olympus America

HOBBS MEDICAL INC.

Medtronic

Able Scientific

Symmetry Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries

McKesson Corporation

Beaver-Visitec International(BVI)

Global Electrocautery Devices Market: Research Scope

Global Electrocautery Devices Market, by Type

Monopolar Electrocautery Devices

Bipolar Electrocautery Devices

Global Electrocautery Devices Market, by Usage

Reusable Electrocautery Devices

Disposable Electrocautery Devices

Global Electrocautery Devices Market, by Application

General Surgery

Gynecology

Cardiology

Urology

Dermatology & Cosmetology

Others

Global Electrocautery Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Global Electrocautery Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



