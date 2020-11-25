Impact of COVID-19 on 2D Materials Market: Implications on Business

2D materials or 2-Dimensional materials are defined as materials that are crystalline and consist a single layer of atoms. 2D materials can generally be categorized into either 2D allotropes of various elements or compounds as a suspension of graphite oxide with atomic planes. Properties such as conductivity of heat and electricity, corrosion resistance, optically transparent, and flexibility makes 2D materials ideal for usage in electronics and semiconductor industries.

Inclination for usage of renewable energy, rise in usage of 2D materials in hydrogen fuel cells in electric cars, cost saving initiatives, environmentally-friendly norms, and pollution-free legislations by governments are the major drivers of the 2D materials market. Increase in demand for Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in electronic devices such as touch screens of mobile phones, displays, solid state lighting, and solar PV modules is another key factor boosting the 2D materials market.

Significant investments by emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in sectors such as transport, energy storage, composites, textiles, and others is also one of the prominent factors augmenting the 2D materials market. Factors such as development of cost-effective graphene (2D Materials) electrodes and requirements to meet industrial norms are hampering the 2D materials market.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into graphene, graphyne, borophene, germanene, silicine, and stanene. Graphene, a monolayer material derived from graphite, is a crystalline allotrope of carbon. It is relatively stronger than most steels by weight. Graphene is the widely used 2D material due to its extensive range of applications in various sectors.

In terms of end-use, the 2D materials market can be divided into pharmaceuticals, photovoltaic, semiconductors, automobile, airplanes, electronics, and energy storage devices. 2D materials are increasingly used in energy storage devices such as super capacitors, fuel cells, and rechargeable batteries. Automobile and electronics segments are expected to witness significant growth from 2017 to 2025. Rise in usage of 2D materials in automobile, airplanes, and electronics industries to lower manufacturing cost and time is the primary factor driving the segments.

In terms of geography, the 2D materials market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the 2D materials market; China accounts for the largest graphite reserves in the world. The country is currently the largest producer of graphene in the world. In terms of consumption, China and Japan are the major consumers of graphene, as it is used to replace lithium ion batteries in electric cars. Replacement of traditional lithium ion batteries with graphene helps companies lower the charging period of electric cars, thus saving costs, time, and increasing efficiency. With vast base of R&D and technological innovations, China is one of the fastest growing markets for producing solar PV modules using graphene.

Key players manufacturing 2D materials include 2D Tech Graphene, Abalonyx AS, ACS Material, LLC, AVANZARE, BASF SE, and XG Sciences, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.