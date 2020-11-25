Photopheresis Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and Development Report

Photopheresis has emerged as one of the most effective treatment options for a number of autoimmune diseases, chronic graft versus host disease, solid organ transplant rejections, and advanced cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in the past few years. The therapy, which was approved by FDA in 1988, is being largely considered as the first line of treatment for a number of diseases owing to benefits such as low rate of side effects, better safety, and efficacy as compared to other drug treatments. With the growing demand for blood derived products, the photopheresis product market is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period.

Global Photopheresis Products market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The photopheresis products market is mainly driven by growing Graft versus host disease conditions globally. Furthermore the rising coverage of healthcare and increasing in transplantations expected to grow photopheresis products market growth. However, the market growth is hindered by lack of many photopheresis treatment centers and high cost involved in therapy. In the U.S., ECP therapy costs around US$8000/treatment and every individual has to take the treatment for every two weeks and continue the same procedure for one year to complete the treatment. According to research article, globally, around 26% to 36% recipients of full matched sibling donor grafts suffer from acute graft versus host disease conditions. Photopheresis therapy is a U.S FDA approved treatment to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma conditions.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global photopheresis products market will exhibit a 5.9% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024. At this pace, the market, which had a valuation of US$223.1 mn in 2015, is expected to rise to US$ 371.1 mn by 2024.

Key Players of Photopheresis Products Market Report:

Key players in the global photopheresis market include Macopharma, Med Tech Solutions GmbH, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

