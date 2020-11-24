Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Latest Innovations, Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players, Future Scope and Market Trends

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global allergy immunotherapy market. Stakeholders of the market include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of immunotherapeutic drugs for treatment of allergy, as well as new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global allergy immunotherapy market with respect to the leading market segments based on treatment type, allergy type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global allergy immunotherapy market is expanding at a considerable pace due to high prevalence and rise in incidences of allergies across the globe. The global allergy immunotherapy market was valued at US$ 1.37 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2025 to exceed the US$ 3.33 Bn by 2025. Expansion of the global allergy immunotherapy market is attributed to the rise in awareness regarding allergy treatment, rapidly growing allergic population, and launch of new products.

Allergy immunotherapy, also referred to as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment targeted for different types of allergies. There is an increase in prevalence of allergy and pharmacotherapy alone is insufficient to control the disease. The allergy immunotherapeutic treatment helps increase immunological tolerance and alters the disease course. The desensitization therapy provides long-term effect, which extends past the conclusion of treatment. This therapy helps improve the quality of life of patients with allergies.

Key Players of Allergy Immunotherapy Report:

The global allergy immunotherapy market is consolidated with some companies accounting for majority share. Leading players operating in the global allergy immunotherapy market include Stallergenes Greer, ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), and HAL Allergy Group. Manufacturers are adopting new SLIT therapies commercialization in the international market to tap the unmet needs of allergy immunotherapy. Other prominent players operating in the global market include Biomay AG, Anergis, Aimmune Therapeutics, Circassia and DBV Technologies.

