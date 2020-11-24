Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

The global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market.

In terms of product, the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented into single-use NPWT devices and conventional NPWT devices. Based on application, the market has been divided into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burn wounds, surgical wounds, and others. Based on end-user, the global market has been classified into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings. The hospital & clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Negative pressure wound therapy includes the use and application of negative pressure on the surface of the wound bed to create a positive pressure in order to heal the wound. The global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market was valued at US$ 2,985 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6,754 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in prevalence of chronic and acute wounds is anticipated to drive the global market. Additionally, favorable reimbursement for NPWT procedure and increase in awareness about pressure ulcers are expected to augment the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market. Moreover, inclination toward minimally invasive procedures is likely to propel the market across the globe. Furthermore, high cost of NPWT products and available alternative treatment are key factors that are anticipated to restrain the market. Despite being on the market in Europe for over fifteen years and backed up by clinical and economic studies do have a dedicated reimbursement for NPWT in the inpatient sector.

The global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market is highly fragment, due to the presence of a large number of players. Major players operating in the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market include SMITH AND NEPHEW, KCI (ACELITY), Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Medela, Inc. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Ltd, and Lohmann & Rauscher.

