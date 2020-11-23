Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Advancements in Sensor Technologies and Focus on Minimizing Road Accidents to Propel Market Growth

The automotive industry has evolved at a rapid pace over the past couple of decades. With significant advancements in vehicle automation and artificial intelligence (AI), connected and automated vehicles (CAV) are likely to play an important role in the current and next-generation urban transportation systems. Within the automotive sector, an array of institutions, including universities, public agencies, and major companies are working in tandem with each other to explore the potential benefits of these technologies in the automotive sector. Over the past few years, automotive active health monitoring systems have gained significant popularity and the trend is set to continue during the forecast period.

Companies in the healthcare sector and the automotive sector are increasingly collaborating with each other to improve passenger safety in automated vehicles. Players operating in the automotive active health monitoring system market are eyeing opportunities within the automotive sector, as the demand for automotive active health monitoring systems continues to surge. Improved vehicle & occupant safety, efficient passive health monitoring, rapid emergency responses, and improved mobility, along with the rise in the number of road accidents worldwide have played a key role in the adoption of automotive active health monitoring systems. At the back of these factors, the global automotive active health monitoring system market is expected to surpass the ~US$ 10 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

Technological Advancements Accelerate Adoption of Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems

Technological advancements and innovations are expected to play an important role in the expansion of the global automotive active health monitoring system market. The crossover between the health sector and the automotive sector has resulted in a staggering surge in the adoption of automotive active health monitoring systems. At present, steering wheels and seat belts can offer real-time data pertaining to the driver’s health. Although the technology is at a relatively nascent stage, pairing automotive active health monitoring systems with wearable technology is a trend that is set to gain significant traction in the coming years. Advancements in the electronics and microelectronics space have led to a significant rise in the development of cost-effective devices that are increasingly being used as monitoring tools.

The demand for remote health monitoring wherein non-invasive wearable sensors, cutting-edge information technologies, and actuators are used have played an important role in increasing the safety of passengers in automated vehicles. Progress in sensor technologies is another major factor that is projected to accelerate the expansion of automotive active health monitoring system market in the coming years. Healthcare companies collaborating with insurance companies require real-time, accurate, and reliable diagnostic results offered by sensor systems, which can be closely monitored in hospitals, clinics, etc. The advent of smart sensors have paved the way for advanced automotive active health monitoring systems and boosted the integration of digital healthcare and the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, strides taken by mechanically flexible, integrated, and multiplexed sensor systems are projected to boost the prospects of the global automotive active health monitoring system market during the assessment period. Within the global automotive active health monitoring system market, the adoption of health monitoring systems to monitor pulse and blood sugar is on the rise– a trend that is expected to continue over the coming decade. The advent of the 5G technology and advancements in machine learning and high uptake of the Internet of Things (IoT) is likely to open up several opportunities for participants operating in the current automotive active health monitoring system market landscape. As governments across the world continue to focus on minimizing the number of road accidents, the demand for cutting-edge automotive active health monitoring systems is anticipated to grow at an impressive pace.

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Automotive Production, Market Players to Seek Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

The advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic has majorly impacted the automobile production worldwide. While the production of automobiles is projected to decline over the next couple of months, the demand for automotive active health monitoring systems is likely to remain sluggish as well. The assembly lines in different fast-moving production industries, including the automotive sector are being affected and companies operating in the automotive active health monitoring system market are expected to target those that have incorporated agile manufacturing processes and supply chains to mitigate losses. In addition, companies in the current market landscape should also eye opportunities in the healthcare sector and identify the different pockets wherein the demand for active health monitoring systems is high to ensure cash flow. Product development and diversification coupled with value addition is expected to remain the key for companies in the upcoming months.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global automotive active health monitoring system market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of ~32% during the forecast period. Rise in the number of road accidents, high prevalence of diabetes and cardiac diseases across the world, and advancements in the sensor technology will remain major drivers for the market during the assessment period. As more number of healthcare companies collaborate with automotive companies, the development of automotive active health monitoring systems is anticipated to shift gears in the coming years. Companies in the automotive active health monitoring system market should focus on North America and Europe where the adoption of these systems is relatively higher than other global regions.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market: Overview

The global automotive active health monitoring system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 32% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the demand for safety systems in vehicles

during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the demand for safety systems in vehicles An automotive active health monitoring system is an automotive technology that monitors the health of the driver. The automotive active health monitor system is an in-vehicle health monitoring system, which measures and detects the driver’s vital health parameters and biophysical attributes such as respiration rate, blood pressure, pulse, oxygen saturation, and other key health information. It also measures and senses consciousness and drowsiness of the driver while driving. The automotive active health monitoring system utilizes sensors and infrared cameras to detect and monitor human face expressions and health information.

Drivers of Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market

Chronic illness is a prominent factor responsible for the rise in road fatalities, as several drivers are diagnosed with diabetes, cardiovascular, and renal disorders, leading to road accidents caused due to tiredness and distraction. The automotive active health monitoring system monitors the driver’s health and helps avoid probable road fatalities. Significant alteration in safety norms by government bodies has led to the development of safety features by auto manufacturers for drivers as well as passengers and vehicle safety. This is a key factor that is anticipated to boost the automotive active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Advancements in the automotive industry are expected to lead to further development of the automotive health monitoring system, which is expected to enhance safe driving conditions and is also likely to assist the driver if he loses consciousness, by taking the control of the vehicle and pulling the vehicle aside, and informing the nearest medical facility. This is expected to propel the demand for automotive active health monitoring system.

Challenges for Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market

The automotive active health monitoring system requires modern infrastructure and facilities, which are yet to be developed in most parts of the world. Lack of infrastructure and facilities coupled with data protection & privacy concerns is a key issue that is likely to hamper the automotive active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System: Market Segmentation

Based on location , dashboard is projected to be a highly attractive segment of the automotive active health monitoring system market. The automotive active health monitoring system located in the dashboard is likely to increase the monitoring and sensing of information such as gesture recognition, face detection, distraction, and tiredness. This is estimated to boost the dashboard segment during the forecast period.

, dashboard is projected to be a highly attractive segment of the automotive active health monitoring system market. The automotive active health monitoring system located in the dashboard is likely to increase the monitoring and sensing of information such as gesture recognition, face detection, distraction, and tiredness. This is estimated to boost the dashboard segment during the forecast period. Based on application , the pulse segment is expected to lead the automotive active health monitoring system market. Increase in pulse of the driver is likely to lead to accidents. This can be avoided through the integration of the automotive active health monitoring system, which monitors the heart rate of the driver and can instantly raise an alarm if the driver’s pulse goes haywire. This, in turn, is projected to boost the pulse segment during the forecast period.

, the pulse segment is expected to lead the automotive active health monitoring system market. Increase in pulse of the driver is likely to lead to accidents. This can be avoided through the integration of the automotive active health monitoring system, which monitors the heart rate of the driver and can instantly raise an alarm if the driver’s pulse goes haywire. This, in turn, is projected to boost the pulse segment during the forecast period. Based on component , the others segment, which includes infotainment system, camera, processor, and network, is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Continuous development of camera and infotainment system and the advent of digital health applications and monitoring systems are anticipated to boost the other segment during the forecast period.

, the others segment, which includes infotainment system, camera, processor, and network, is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Continuous development of camera and infotainment system and the advent of digital health applications and monitoring systems are anticipated to boost the other segment during the forecast period. Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment is projected to account for a major share of the automotive active health monitoring system market. Cloud-based active health monitoring system provides improved data security, as compared to on-premises active health monitoring system. Furthermore, improved storage capacity of the cloud-based system, which offers global range that assists in long distance driving, is a major factor that is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market: Regional Analysis

The automotive active health monitoring system market has been segregated into five prominent regions. Europe is expected to lead the global automotive active health monitoring market. The region is expected to remain prominent market for automotive active health monitoring system, owing to the presence of several key players from the region, who are focusing more on driver assisted safety systems. Increasing R&D in order to ensure safety of the vehicle user is a key reason for the development of in-vehicle health monitoring systems such as automotive active health monitoring system. Germany is a prominent market for automotive active health monitoring system.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global automotive active health monitoring system market include Faurecia TATA Elxsi Plessey Semiconductors Acellent Technologies Hoana Medical, Inc. LORD Micro Strain Sensing Systems FLEX LTD.

Manufactures and service providers are expected to improve the quality of the material and service in order to provide much advance in-vehicle health monitoring systems.

