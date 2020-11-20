Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2025

Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market: Overview

Boron trifluoride-methanol complex is usually a colorless or yellow-colored liquid. The color depends upon the concentration of the product. It has molecular weight of 131.89 and molecular formula BF 3 •2CH 3 OH. Boron trifluoride–methanol complex possesses auto-ignition temperature of 420°C.

The product is primarily used for laboratory research. Boron trifluoride–methanol complex is a reagent that is frequently used for the preparation of methyl esters of carboxylic acids. It is recognized as a valuable building block of several other boron compounds. Companies such as TCI America offer boron trifluoride–methanol complex of a specific grade suitable for common industrial and research applications. The product is considered not appropriate for pharmaceutical use or human consumption.

Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market: Drivers and Restraints

Boron trifluoride is highly flammable in both liquid and vapor forms. Therefore, it is difficult to store the product under normal conditions. Since the product requires more chemically protected storage facility, additional storage cost is incurred. Boron trifluoride–methanol complexes, however, are very attractive substitutes for boron trifluoride in liquid or gaseous form, due to their easier handling. The complex also offers modified reactivity and hence, it is safe for transportation. These factors are expected to drive the demand for boron trifluoride–methanol complex in the next few years.

Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market: Segmentation

Based on form, the boron trifluoride-methanol complex market can be segmented into:

Liquid

Solid

High-pressure Gas

The complex forms of BF 3 are usually liquids or solids, whichever is easier to manage compared to the high-pressure gas form of BF 3 , depending upon the application. The industrial practice is to use boron trifluoride in a complex form. Using or storing BF 3 in a complex form with methanol allows it to be released under favored conditions. Boron trifluoride complexes deliver exceptional catalytic effects. The complexes also help in changing the characteristics of the reaction products.

Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market Segmentation

Based on application, the boron trifluoride-methanol complex market can be segmented into:

Polymerization

Alkylation

Isomerization

Synthesis

Reaction Promotion

Reagent Use

Inorganic and Organic Compound Formation

Others

The other application segment of the boron trifluoride-methanol complex market comprises brazing of fluxes for alloys and metals, manufacturing of lube oil additives, production of fluoroborates and boranes, manufacturing of tetraphenyl borates and triphenyl, and cyclization of synthetic and natural elastomers.

Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the global boron trifluoride-methanol complex market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the major share of the global boron trifluoride-methanol complex market, on account of its high usage in the chemical industry in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain a dominant market for the boron trifluoride–methanol complex during the forecast period.

Recently, the chemical industry experienced economic instability due to fluctuations in the dollar rate, which hampered the exports and led to the economic slowdown in China, Japan, and Russia. The chemical sector in North America is likely to expand at a moderate pace, followed by Asia Pacific. Steady progress across Asia Pacific is anticipated to improve the conditions for the boron trifluoride-methanol complex market during the forecast period.

Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global boron trifluoride-methanol complex market include: