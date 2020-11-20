Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

TMR’s report on the global non-invasive prenatal testing market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=374

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the non-invasive prenatal testing market for the historical period of 2017–2018 and forecast period of 2019–2027, increase in maternal age and increasing demand for early and non-invasive fetal testing procedures are anticipated to drive the global non-invasive prenatal testing market

According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The non-invasive prenatal testing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=374

Increasing maternal age is one of the main reasons behind growing cases of children born with chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome and Tuner’s syndrome. Non-invasive prenatal diagnostics enable medical professionals to diagnose such condition beforehand. Hence, it is widely adopted in hospital, gynecology & obstetrics clinic, and at diagnostic centers.

Detection and diagnosis of genetic condition of fetus is niche of non-invasive prenatal diagnostics manufacturers. As per market analysts, China is projected to present lucrative growth opportunities to non-invasive prenatal diagnostics market. The country has, reportedly, 900,000 cases annually, which qualifies the category of high-risk pregnancies.

Rising awareness among consumers is another key factors likely to drive growth of the market in coming years. Women, who are having high risk pregnancies, tend to go for prenatal testing.

Key Players of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report:

Prominent players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market include, Berry Genetics, BGI, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NATERA, INC., PerkinElmer Inc, Eurofins LifeCodexx AG, IGENOMIX

Buy Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=374<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/