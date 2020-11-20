Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

This report on substance abuse treatment, studies the current as well as future prospects of the market across the U.S. Substance abuse refers to the harmful or hazardous use of psychoactive substances, including illicit drugs and alcohol. Excessive use of psychoactive substance can lead to dependence syndrome, that include a strong desire to take drug, difficulties in controlling its use, increased tolerance and sometimes a physical withdrawal state. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the U.S. substance abuse treatment market with respect to the leading market segments based on abuse type, treatment type, end-users, and region.

Currently, all medications used in the treatments of people struggling with substance abuse have been thoroughly examined by the FDA and found to be highly efficient when used properly, under the direction of the prescribing physician. The market is also anticipated to gain remarkably from this in the near future. In 2015, the market was worth US$4.42 bn. Estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.40% between 2016 and 2024 and reach a value of US$12.43 bn by the end of 2024.

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mail. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various national and international databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2024, considering the macro and micro-environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the substance abuse treatment market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, expenditure, and regulatory requirements.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The U.S. substance abuse treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of companies operating in it. The prominent ones in them are Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma L.P., Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Cipla Ltd., Allergan Plc, and Alkermes.

