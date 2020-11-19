Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Growth and forecast 2018-2026

TMR’s report on the global home rehabilitation products & services market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global home rehabilitation products & services market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global home rehabilitation products & services market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global home rehabilitation products & services market.

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global home rehabilitation products & services market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in base of major consumers, and surge in population with disabilities are projected to drive the global home rehabilitation products & services market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global home rehabilitation products & services market was valued at US$ 93.5 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product, application, and end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides key industry events and Porter’s five forces analysis for the market.

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market: Companies Mentioned:

Leading players operating in the global home rehabilitation products & services market are: Stryker Corporation, Prism Medical (subsidiary of Handicare Group AB), Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, AliMed, Inc., Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH, Performance Health, Medline Industries, Inc., among others

