Global Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and forecast 2017-2025

Telemedicine is the use of telecommunications and information technologies to share information and provide clinical care, education, public health, and administrative services. Telemedicine uses Internet and broadband connection to enable applications that utilize streaming of multimedia, video, wireless communications, and examination.

Based on component, the global telemedicine technologies and services market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Rapid expansion of the global telemedicine technologies and services market is attributed to increase in innovations and technological advancements in telemedicine products, increase in incidence of chronic conditions and adoption of telemedicine solutions, rise in geriatric population to propel demand for telemedicine solutions and surge in prevalence of long-term care conditions coupled with rise in demand for self-care.

Request Brochure for Global Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=108

Global Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Telemedicine technology offers convenience to the geriatric population to stay connected to their care providers, which reduces cost of travelling and long waiting time. Players are launching innovative and technologically advanced solutions to cater to the rise in demand for telemedicine solutions. The telemedicine technologies & services market has been segmented on the basis of component which includes hardware, software, and services. The global telemedicine technologies & services market was valued approximately US$ 21,000 Mn in 2016. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 15% from 2017 to 2025 to reach approximately US$ 76,500 Mn by 2025. The services segment is likely to fuel the global telemedicine technologies & services market during the forecast period.

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted to understand and arrive at trends used to forecast the expected revenue of the telemedicine technologies and services market in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts, with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation, and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for component, specialty, services, and country for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each component, specialty, and services was calculated by considering the telemedicine technologies and services market product sales.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=108

The telemedicine technologies & services market has been segmented based on component, specialty, services, and geography. In terms of component, the services segment is projected to dominate the market and is expected to continue to this trend during the forecast period, followed by hardware. Increase in applications of telemedicine technologies and services in various specialty fields, which include dermatology, gynecology, neurology, and cardiology is projected to drive the market. The neurology segment has been on the most encouraging segment for the use of microscopes as it has numerous specialty areas. Based on services, tele-consultation was a leading revenue generating segment in 2016 and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The tele-care segment is likely to lose market share during the forecast period. The dermatology segment is expected to continue to dominate the market in 2025.

Key Players of Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Report:

Key companies operating in the global telemedicine technologies & services market and profiled in the report include Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., MindChild Medical, and Abbott. These players are adopting advanced techniques in the development of telemedicine products to expand their product offerings, expand geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share. For instance, in January 2017, MindChild Medical received the U.S. FDA approval for MERIDIAN M110, a noninvasive fetal heart monitor. In February 2017, Abbott MRI Pacemaker received the U.S. FDA approval for its novel advanced product MRI Pacemaker for both the Assurity MRI pacemaker and Tendril MRI pacing lead.

Buy Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=108<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/