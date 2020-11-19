Medical Waste Management Market Growth Trends, In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Global Medical Waste Containers Market: Snapshot

TMR’s report on the global medical waste containers market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global medical waste containers market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global medical waste containers market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global medical waste containers Market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global medical waste containers market.

Global Medical Waste Containers Market: Growth Dynamics

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global medical waste containers market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders, cancer, blood related disorders, are projected to drive the global medical waste containers market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global medical waste containers market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027

Rapidly Expanding Health Care and Pharmaceutical Industries to Boost the Global Market Expansion: Key Drivers

Rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases is a key factor driving demand for collection of medical waste from large as well as small medical waste generators across the world. According to a research article published in the Indian Journal of Pharmacy Practice, drug wastage accounted for 2.0% to 3.0% of all drug costs, representing more than US$ 1.0 Bn in drug wastage in the U.S, thus contributing a large amount of pharmaceutical waste. Rise in awareness about the safe disposal of medical waste, well-developed health care facilities across the globe, and improvement in drug discovery and development by pharmaceutical companies that leads to generation of large amounts of medical waste are expected to propel the global medical waste containers market during the forecast period.

Global Medical waste containers Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global medical waste containers market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global medical waste containers market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global medical waste containers market are

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

BD

Medtronic

Daniels Health

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bondtech Corporation

Terra Universal, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

EnviroTain, LLC

MAUSER Group

