Tuberculosis Testing Market Trends Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027

For players to stay ahead of competition within the global tuberculosis testing market, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has observed that strategic mergers and acquisitions have become the path. Mergers and acquisitions are helping companies to reach to newer markets as well as benefit from enhanced product portfolio. The betterment of products is becoming an important objective of leading companies for retaining their strong hold in the market. Leveraging on opportunities offered by government for conducting research on tuberculosis testing, players within the global tuberculosis testing market are growing.

Leading players within the market are: Hain Lifescience GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Epistem plc, Oxford Immunotec Ltd, Hologic Inc., Becton, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, Akonni Biosystems Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, and LIONEX Diagnostics & Therapeutics GmbH.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2267

Asia Pacific Emerging as Leading Market for Tuberculosis Testing

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global tuberculosis testing market is anticipated to be worth US$3.18 bn by 2025, expanding at a mere 3.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. By geography, the market is led by Asia Pacific, which is estimated to expand at a 4.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. On the basis of type, the market is led by the culture based tests is leading and is likely to continue to do so throughout the forecast period on account of the ability to accurately diagnose and confirm active tuberculosis.

Hospital Laboratories and Physician’s Office Laboratories Generating High Demands for Tuberculosis Testing

On the basis of end users, the market generates maximum revenues from the hospital laboratories market. The cost effective tests offered by hospital laboratories is the reason behind the leading status of this segment. The physician’s office laboratories segment is also a key end user segment.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2267

Efforts by Government and Non-Governmental Organizations to Spread Awareness Regarding Tuberculosis Meets Success

As per the WHO, 10.4 mn new cases of tuberculosis had been registered in 2015. 56% of these cases comprised of men. The growing incidences of this disease is boding well for the growth of the global tuberculosis testing market. The market also benefits from the increasing awareness among the masses spread through constant efforts by governments and non-governmental organizations. Governments are also offering fee waivers and tax credits.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, “Tuberculosis Testing Market (Test Type – Chest X-Ray, Culture Based Tests, IGRA, Mantoux Test (TST), Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Xpert Test, Serological Tests, and Smear Microscopy; End-User – Academics and Research, Hospitals Laboratories, Physician’s Office Laboratories, and Reference Laboratories) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”

Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

The Global Tuberculosis Testing Market is segmented as below:

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market, by Test Type

Chest X-Ray

Culture Based Tests

IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays)

Mantoux Test (TST)

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Xpert test

Serological Tests

Smear Microscopy

Other Tests (ADA, etc.)

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market, by End-User

Academics and Research

Hospitals Laboratories

Physician’s Office Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others (Home Health Agencies, etc.)

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Revenue, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cholesterol-and-triglyceride-abnormalities-on-a-rise-driving-dyslipidemia-drugs-market-to-higher-trajectory-tmr-3010246

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/wound-irrigation-solution-market-detailed-analysis-and-forecast-by-2028/