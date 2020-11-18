ISO Tank Sheet Linings Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed till 2027

ISO Tank Sheet Linings Market: Overview

In the modern world, international transportation has become essential, as a majority of food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries are using ISO tanks and vessels for storage and transportation purposes

A tank or container designed and built in accordance with the standards of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is known as an ISO tank. An ISO tank provides a sturdy, safe, and user-friendly mode of loading, carriage, transportation, shipping, and discharge of chemicals of different grades, adhering to the international norms and regulations of safety.

ISO tanks are specifically designed to transport bulk liquids, hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals, acids, industrial and edible oils, juice concentrates, wines, and raw materials

Rise in Demand for Corrosion-resistant Linings/Coatings for Chemical Transportation

Demand for ISO tank sheet linings is gaining momentum, owing to their high chemical resistance. These sheet linings demonstrate excellent inertness to various chemicals and biological environments as well as hydrophobicity and lipophilicity. These linings are reliable; they protect tanks from corrosion; maintain purity; and extend the life of equipment. Thus, ISO tanks with sheet linings eliminate the need for metal construction, which is expensive.

Polyvinylidene fluoride and fluoropolymer sheet linings are widely used. These sheet linings are applied in transportation tanks and vessels, as they are reliable; they protect tanks from corrosion; maintain purity; and extend the life of equipment.

Sheet linings also improve the operational performance and safety level of aircraft and automobiles. They also lower the risk of fire in high-rise buildings. Furthermore, they help reduce pollution.

Key Drivers of ISO Tank Sheet Linings Market

Increase in the bulk foreign trade of chemicals, food additives, and liquids is boosting the demand for ISO tank sheet linings market. ISO tanks are highly preferred in the global trade, due to their capability to transport materials by trucks, railroads, and airplanes easily. Moreover, ISO tanks with sheet linings meet all requirements about transportation of hazardous chemicals, food products, and raw materials.

Key Restraints of ISO Tank Sheet Linings Market

One of the key drawbacks of ISO tank sheet linings is their higher price compared to epoxy coatings. Epoxy coatings are economical and they are widely employed for industrial coating purposes. However, epoxy coatings are not preferred in the transportation of specialty chemicals, hazardous chemicals, and chemical raw materials.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global ISO Tank Sheet Linings Market

Geographically, the global ISO tank sheet linings market can be divided across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to growth in international trade in the region

China is estimated to be a major consumer and producer of ISO tank sheet linings in Asia Pacific in the near future. In terms of production, the markets in Japan, South Korea, and India are anticipated to witness strong growth, due to rise in the demand for ISO tank sheet linings for import and export purposes.

The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

The ISO tank sheet linings market in Europe is likely to expand at a stable pace during the forecast period. Also, the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the ISO Tank Sheet Linings Market:

The global ISO tank sheet linings market is highly concentrated, with the following top companies operating in the market: