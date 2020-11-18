Sequential Batch Reactor Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2019– 2027

Sequential Batch Reactor: Easy and Effective Activated Sludge Processing Technology

Sequential batch reactor is a wastewater treatment technique and it is type of activated sludge process. This reactor is used in the treatment of sewage water, waste output of anaerobic digesters, and waste water batches from the mechanical biological treatment facility.

According to the British Water International Forum, the global water market the estimated around US$ 625 billion in 2016. The global water industry also included the two major type such as water & wastewater utilities followed by water & wastewater solutions and services.

However, the global municipal water treatment market was worth US$ 478 billion and industrial water treatment market accounted for US$ 146 billion in 2016. The global municipal wastewater technology estimated around US$ 53 billion and growing at 5.6% CAGR. In addition, rapid industrialization and increased industrial output from the past few years are anticipated to fuel sequential batch reactor market in the coming years.

Rise in Volume of Municipal & Industrial Waste Water Fuelling Sequential Batch Reactor Market

Limited availability of water resources across the globe is fuelling the demand for effective wastewater treatments such as sequential batch reactor. Rise in demand for portable water due to the limited availability of freshwater resources is a major factor expected to fuel the sequential batch reactor market during the forecast period

Demand for water purification technology has been increasing significantly in various countries owing to the rapid growth of the global population and sewage problems. This is expected to boost the sequential batch reactor market during the forecast period

Rapid industrialization around the world has resulted in an increase in problems of chemical sludge, water sewage, and biological waste in several countries. Thus, the level of pollution of water resources such as rivers, lakes, and underground resources has risen at an alarming rate. This is anticipated to propel the demand for sequential batch reactors in the next few years

Activated sludge treatment techniques are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the companies and authorities to control further pollution from industrial wastewater, sludge, and sewage waste. This is estimated to boost the sequential batch reactor market during the forecast period

Municipal Sewage Treatment Anticipated to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Sequential batch reactors are widely used in various end-user industries for effective waste water purification. Sequential batch reactors are majorly utilized by municipal authorities to control pollution, ecological harm, and pollution caused by urban wastewater

Governments of various countries are implementing initiatives to control waste from urban areas. This is projected to propel the demand for sequential batch reactors across the globe.

Chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages industries use water and release waste water in millions of liters for their daily operations. These industries are among major producers of wastewater that needs to be processed or treated before its release into the sewage line owing to the risk of contamination and pollution of rivers and lakes

Increase in stringent environment regulations to reduce pollution of rivers, lakes, and underground water pollution in several countries is projected to fuel the demand for sequential batch reactors in the near future

High Installation Cost and Maintenance Cost Likely to Hamper Market

High installation cost, high energy cost, and limited volume capacity of wastewater can be treated at a specific period in the sequential batch reactors. These are the key restraining factors of sequential batch reactor market.

Sequential batch reactor possesses high operation and maintenance cost, similar to the traditional activated sludge system. The cost also includes labor, overhead, maintenance, operating administration, chemicals, safety, laboratory testing, training, and supplies. These operations are necessary for effective wastewater treatment. This is anticipated to hamper the sequential batch reactor market during the forecast period.

High level of sophistication is required for large systems of sequential batch reactors. Additionally, a sophisticated control system, automated switches, and valves may add to the cost of the sequential batch reactor in the industry.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Sequential Batch Reactor Market

Geographically, the global sequential batch reactor market can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is the leading consumer of sequential batch reactors, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for wastewater processing and purification systems to curb environment pollution caused by the sewage in the U.S., Canada, and Germany is likely to fuel the demand for sequential batch reactors in the next few years.

The U.S. Government strongly focuses on the protection of the environment, rivers, and water resources from harmful chemicals, biological waste, and sewage water. It has implemented a number of stringent regulations for manufacturing companies to not release harmful waste into sewage or other resources.

Most of the processing and manufacturing companies are likely to invest in construction of wastewater treatment facilities, including sequential batch reactors, across the globe. This factor is projected to fuel the sequential batch reactor market during the forecast period.

The sequential batch reactor market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace in the next few years owing to the increase of the population in the region. Population growth and wastewater problems among the public are key factors expected to boost the demand for sequential batch reactors during the forecast period.

Countries such as China, India, and South Korea in Asia Pacific are expected to create high demand for sequential batch reactors, especially for municipal sewage treatment, in the next few years

Key Players in Sequential Batch Reactor Market

