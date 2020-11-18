Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Industry Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

The global veterinary vaccines market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology, animal, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global veterinary vaccines market.

Vaccines are products designed to trigger immune response to fight future infection. Vaccination can prevent many pet illness and avoid costly treatments of diseases that can be prevented. The global veterinary vaccines market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as new technological advances in vaccines development, continuous development of drug resistance by pathogens, and emergence of new diseases.

Veterinary vaccines are used to prevent and treat animal diseases. In terms of revenue, the global veterinary vaccines market was valued at almost US$ 6,100 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach over US$ 12,000 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of above 6.5% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in the prevalence of animal diseases and increase in spending on companion animals across the globe are likely to drive the global veterinary vaccines market from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of technology, the global veterinary vaccines market has been segmented into inactivated vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and other vaccines. In terms of animal, the global veterinary vaccines market has been classified into companion animal vaccines and livestock animal vaccines. The technology segment has been analyzed based on different types of vaccines uses to treat and prevent different animal diseases in various regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key companies operating in the global veterinary vaccines market that are profiled in the report include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health), Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac, Biovac, Neogen Corporation, and ImmuCell Corporation. These players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base, and gain market share. For instance, in December 2017, Merck Animal Health acquired the Uruguay-based Prondil S.A.. This acquisition helped Merck Animal Health develop more advanced vaccines for livestock animal in order to serve its customers.

