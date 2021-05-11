Baby Food Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast And Covid-19 Impacts To 2020-2026

Global baby food market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to the modern lifestyles and increase in disposable income as well as growing global urbanization which drives the market growth.

Global Baby Food Market By Product Type (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Ready to Feed Baby Food, Mother Milk Substitute, Cereal based food, Vegetable and Fruit Purees, Frozen foods, Others), Distribution Channel (Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Health Benefit (Brain & Eye Development, Muscular Growth, Bones & Teeth Development, Blood Enhancement, Nervous System, Vascular System, Body Energy, Other Benefits), Formulation (Powder, Liquid), Type (Organic, Inorganic), Ingredients (Fats and Oils, Lactose, Protein, Flour, Flavour Enhancer, Vitamins & Minerals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Baby food is very soft consumable food other than infant formula which is specially made for four months to 2 year babies. There is a surge in the working population which has increased the demand for baby food globally. The food is usually comes in various forms such as powder, liquid and paste. The baby requires diet other than the infant formula which is completed by baby food which will ultimately develop the nervous system, brain, muscles, bone density and increases the energy. There is a rise in awareness among the people for baby foods and its benefits.

Market Drivers:

The rise in consumer awareness regarding adequate nutrition and various changes in the socio economic trend is driving the market growth

There has been innovation in packaging and products which boosts the market

The number of working women have increased which propels the market growth

The urbanization rate has increased which has fuelled the market growth

There is a surge in the organized retail marketing globally which has contributed to market growth

The incidences of malnutrition has increased which has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

The birth rates are declining which is hampering the market growth

In developing and under-developed countries the cost of the product is much higher which hinders the market growth

With the lack of proper regulatory framework the safety concerns have risen which act as a restraint for the market

The rise in the home cooking has hampered the market growth

Global baby food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of baby food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global baby food market are Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited, FrieslandCampina, Bellamy’s Organic, Kraft-Heinz Inc., DMK GROUP, Hain Celestial, DSM, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hero Group, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Perrigo Company plc, Beech-Nut, Abbott, HiPP, CSC Brand LP, DANONE, Nestlé, Dumex and Wyeth Nutrition among other.

