Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market Report Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Hospital acquired infections are infections acquired in hospital or health care facility by a patient admitted for reason other than the infection. It is also called nosocomial infection. All hospitalized patients are susceptible to hospital acquired infections. Patients who have undergone surgery, elderly patients, and children are more prone to hospital acquired infections. The most common infections include respiratory infections, surgical-site infection, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infection, bloodstream infections, cardiovascular system infections, and bone & joint infection. A report published by WHO in 2002, stated that hospital acquired infections occur worldwide and affect both developed and developing countries and are major causes of death among hospitalized patients.

The global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be segmented based on product, test type, infection, application, and end-user. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into instrument, reagents, consumables, and others. The reagents segment dominated the market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed to low awareness and high prevalence of hospital acquired infections in low and middle income countries. Based on test type, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be bifurcated into molecular diagnostics and in vitro diagnostic tests.

The molecular diagnosis segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of infection, the market can be divided into urinary-tract infections, surgical site infections, respiratory infections, intestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and others. The respiratory infections segment dominated the market in 2018 due to high prevalence of pneumonia in hospitalized patients. Based on application, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be categorized into disease testing and drug-resistance testing. The drug-resistance testing segment dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to sustain its leadership position in terms of market share during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue from 2018 to 2026.

Major players operating in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market include bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Advanced Sterilization Products), 3M, Hardy Diagnostics, STERIS plc, Getinge AB, and Belimed AG.

