Global Synthetic Biology Industry Analysis Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Synthetic Biology: Introduction

TMR’s report on the synthetic biology market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the synthetic biology market for the period of 2017–2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for synthetic biology market during the forecast period.

The report is prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global synthetic biology market.

Synthetic Biology Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the synthetic biology market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in demand for biologic drugs for treating various chronic conditions, decline in cost of DNA sequencing and synthesis, technological advancements, and entry of new players are anticipated to drive the global synthetic biology market

According to the report, the global synthetic biology market was valued at US$ 4.96 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2019 to 2027

Rise in Prevalence of Various Diseases and Technology Advancements: A Key Driver

In October 2019, scientists reported in an article in the Nature Journal that a new DNA editing tool called prime editing can be a real search-and-replace function for DNA and repair any of the 75,000 known mutations that cause inherited disease in humans

CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a tool used for editing genomes, which has revolutionized synthetic biology. It allows researchers to easily alter DNA sequences and modify gene function and thereby makes gene editing procedures simple and reliable, presenting new opportunities for biological research and technological development. It is used for various applications such as correction of genetic defects.

Synthetic biology can be used for treatment of various diseases such as cancer. It can be utilized to create robust and effective adaptive cancer therapies that enable the specific targeting of cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

