Global Digital Health Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

This report on the global digital health market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. This research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.

The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global digital health market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global digital health market.

Global Digital Health Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Digital health refers to the utilization of electronic communication or information technology-based processes, tools, and services to facilitate better healthcare services. The utilization and scaling up of digital health solutions could lead to revolutionize ways to attain higher standards of access and health services. Such an effort is also likely to protect and promote well-being and health of the people, which is likely to bolster expansion of the global digital health market in the years to come.

A rise in the demand for remote monitoring services is driven by the augmented prevalence of chronic diseases and recent outbreak of global pandemic, COVID-19. At present, the future course of the global digital health market is influenced by the COVID-19 considerably, which is spreading at an exponential rate. People are avoiding public places such as parks, hospitals, clinics in a bid to avoid contacting the disease. In addition to that, phenomenal penetration of smartphones and various mobile apps, including the ones designed for providing health-related services are likely to drive the demand for digital health services.

Registering all the technological advancements going on in medical and healthcare industry, digital health market is likely to chart at a lucrative CAGR of 13.40% in between 2017 and 2025. As per Transparency Market Research (TMR), the market value is projected to reach US$536.6 bn by the end of 2025.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Digital Health Market Report:

Key players in the global Digital Health market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies

Some of the key players in the market are Epic Systems Corp., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Truven Health Analytics, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.,

