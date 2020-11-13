The advanced report on the Bitumen Emulsifiers Market includes Size, Share, Trends, Forecasts, 2024

The increase in road construction and mending activities all around the world will spur the asphalt emulsion market, boosting bitumen emulsifiers market demand in the coming years. Owing to its sticky nature, the suspension of asphalt in the aqueous medium is quite problematic. The addition of emulsifiers increases the performance characteristics of asphalt by providing an electrostatic charge to the mixture so that the particles get dispersed in the aqueous phase without the coalescing of the droplets. The emulsifiers have a hydrophilic head, which faces the water phase and asphalt surface, attracting the hydrophobic tail of emulsifiers and helping the water and asphalt to mix. The increase in the use of asphalt emulsion will drive the bitumen emulsifier market by the end of 2024.

The estimates pertaining to the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) has been calculated by the Global Bitumen Emulsifiers Market 2019 report with respect to the extent of the specific time duration.

As per the latest research report, Bitumen Emulsifiers Market was exceeded USD 109 million in 2016 and to reach USD 150 million by 2024. The report basically aims to present an overall analysis of the bitumen emulsifiers market and is inclusive of highly thoughtful insights, historical data, experiences, industry-validated data, and projections alongside a given set of theories and methodology. The report depicts the competitive spectrum of the market in detail, and also presents an in-depth comprehensive evaluation of the vital industry players.

This advanced report on the Bitumen Emulsifiers Market includes of an in-depth overview of this business sphere. Alongside, details of the present market size and status have been given. The report aims to provide substantial updates on the market, pertaining to the development status as well as the latest trends characterizing the market.

A SWOT analysis of the market has been presented in the report. The Bitumen Emulsifiers Market study also explores varied topics such as the regional market scope, products, suitable applications, market size pertaining to the individual product type, revenue and sales with respect to the region, manufacturing chain details, production cost analysis, an analysis of the parameters impacting the business, market size projection, etc.

On the basis of application, the asphalt market is bifurcated as spray and mixing. Road repairing activities will escalate the slurry seal and micro surfacing application, which will propel the demand for bitumen emulsifiers in upcoming years. In 2016, surface dressing generated a revenue of approximately USD 37 million owing to the use of the product to provide waterproofing, crack sealing, and oxidation resistance to pavements.

The regional segmentation covers:

o Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

o North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

o Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Speaking of the regional growth outlook, the burgeoning road construction projects in the fast-growing economies across the Asia Pacific, particularly India and China, have proved to be the chief growth drivers of the APAC bitumen emulsifiers market. According to the official statistics released in 2015, India commanded a road infrastructure of 3.3 million kilometers, the second largest after the USA. The Indian government had earmarked investments of around USD 20 billion for road construction and maintenance projects during the 2012-2017 five-year plan, which roughly translates to about 10% of the total government spending in these five years. Based on the estimated demand from the upcoming projects, India’s bitumen consumption is likely to outshine its domestic production capacity over the forthcoming years, which would undeniably propel the overall bitumen emulsifiers market share.

