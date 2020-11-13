Flexible Epoxy Resin Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market: Overview

The market for epoxy resin, which essentially are a class of reactive polymers and prepolymers that contain epoxide groups, has been flourishing on the back of the prosperity of its diverse end use industries, such as paints and coatings, aerospace, building and construction, and sealants and adhesive.

Flexible epoxy resin, on the other hand, is a particular segment that is customized in two-part epoxy resin system and is flexible once cured. This flexibility makes these exclusive epoxy resin ideal for application that need strength from impact. According to this business and commerce publication, the demand in the global flexible epoxy resin market will continue to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on the global flexible epoxy resin market is a comprehensive assessment of the current potential and future prospects as far as demand is concerned, providing figurative evaluations and estimations, projecting aspects that the vendors of this market must concentrate on to earn maximum profits. The report comprises of an executive summary on how the demand has evolved in the global flexible epoxy market and where it is headed, in-depth analysis of factors that will define the demand during the aforementioned forecast period, segmentations, regional and country-wide demand assessment, and a dedicated chapter on the competitive landscape, wherein several prominent vendors have been analyzed for their product portfolio, market share, business strategies, and geographical presence.

Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market: Trends and Opportunities

The welfare of numerous end use industries is reflecting positively on the global flexible epoxy resin market. For instance, the automotive sector is flourishing in the emerging economies of India and China and consequently, the demand for flexible epoxy resin products such as underbody guards, mud-flaps, bumpers, ducting and sheeting, and impact panels has been escalating. Along the similar lines, the building and constructing industry is feeding off rapid urbanization across various countries, and expanding the demand for corrosion resistant metal components. In addition to that, incrementing demand for electrical & electronic laminates, water borne coatings, flooring and paving, and powder coatings is expected to provide traction to the flexible epoxy resin market. On the other hand, volatility of raw materials and strict regulations pertaining to the production of epoxy resin are a few obstructions challenging the global flexible epoxy resin market from flourishing.

Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market: Segmentations

Based on type, the market for flexible epoxy resin can be segmented into urethane modified, rubber, modified, and dimmer acid modified. End use bifurcation of the market can be done into electrical & electronics, consumer goods, wind power, aerospace, automotive, sports, marine, and military and defense. Geographically, the report gauges the potential of demand that can be expected out of every important country and region, such as China, India, and Japan in Asia Pacific, the U.S. in North America, and Germany, France, and the U.K in Europe. For each of these countries and regions, the analysts of the report have included individual drivers and restraints while formulating their profitability in terms of each segment.

Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market: Competitive Landscape

Hexion, Olin Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemical, Momentive Performance Material Holding LLC, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, and DIC Corporation are some of the prominent players currently ahead of the curve in the global flexible epoxy resin market. Currently, the industry is facing strong competition from the mushrooming of small scale vendors, eating into the global shares.