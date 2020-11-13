Ethylene Amines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Ethylene amines is a class of amine compounds containing ethylene linkages between amine groups. Ethylene amines are primarily used as building block chemicals. Ethylene amines possess various properties. For instance, they are colorless, low viscosity liquids with fishy amine odor. Ethylene amines are employed in a wide range of applications owing to their unique combination of reactivity, basicity, and surface activity. Products used in everyday life such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paper rolls, paints, adhesives, and detergents can be manufactured using ethylene amines.

Ethylene amines are employed in various applications. High usage of resins, papers, and adhesives is anticipated to boost the demand for ethylene amines. Development of new manufacturing methods is also anticipated to drive the demand for ethyl amines. However, volatility in supply of raw materials is restraining the ethylene amines market.

Based on the product, the ethyl amines market can be segmented into Ethylenediamine (EDA), Diethylenetriamine (DETA), Triethylenetetramine (TETA), Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA), Aminoethylpiperazine (AEP-HP), Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA), Ethyleneamine E-100, and blends and derivatives. EDA and DETA are the two largest volume ethyleneamine homologs.

EDA is commonly used as intermediary to produce detergents, textile auxiliaries, paper chemicals, polyamides, and fungicides. Major application areas of DETA are chelating agents, wet strength resins, lubricant oil additives, oilfield chemicals, and polyamides for resins or epoxy curing agents.

In terms of application, the ethylene amines market can be divided into asphalt additives, bleach activators, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, drainage aids, elastomeric fibers, epoxy curing agents, fabric softeners, fungicides, hydrocarbon purification, lube oil and fuel additives, mineral processing aids, pharmaceuticals, plastic lubricants, polyamide resins, rubber processing additives, surfactants, textile additives, urethane chemicals, wet strength resins, agriculture, and wood preservatives.

Based on method of preparation, the ethylene amines market can be segregated into reductive amination of monoethanolamide and reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia. Majority of ethyl amines are produced by the reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia. Akzo Nobel N.V., a leading paints and coatings company in the world and major producer of specialty chemicals, recently announced it had developed a new process of manufacturing ethyl amines. The method entails reaction of an ethanolamine functional compound with an amine functional compound in the presence of a carbon oxide delivering agent. The new process is expected be cheaper and more energy efficient. It is anticipated to allow the company to expand its portfolio of amines.

In terms of geography, the ethylene amines market can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is a key region of the ethylene amines market in terms of value. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region of the ethylene amines market. The ethylene amines market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the ethylene amines market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Co, BASF S.E., Tosoh Corporation, Delamine B.V., and Diamines & Chemicals Limited.