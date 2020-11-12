Jack-Up Rig Market Forecast to 2027 – COSL, Daleel, Diamond Offshore Drilling, KCA DEUTAG, Maersk Drilling

Global Jack-Up Rig Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period .The Jack-Up Rig is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Jack-up Rig is fundamentally a mobile platform that is utilized as exploratory drilling platform & offshore platform which contains of a light hull with movable legs along with holding the capability of lifting the hull over the sea surface. The Light hull is a water-tight barge that floats on the surface of the water & utilized to transport all machinery to a specific location. However, a wide usage of these rig are likely to drive the market.

The Jack-up rig market is mainly driven by escalating urbanization, surging oil demand in both the developed and developing countries, increasing investments in offshore drilling exploration activities and rising economic growth across the globe. However, the factors such as volatility in oil prices along with depletion of oil reserves market is further paving the way for the development and growth of Jack-up rig market.

The List of Companies

1. COSL

2. Daleel

3. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

4. KCA DEUTAG Ltd

5. Maersk Drilling

6. Noble Corporation plc

7. Rowan Companies Inc.

8. Seadrill Limited

9. Shelf Drilling

10. Transocean Ltd.

The latest research report on the “Jack-Up Rig Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Jack-Up Rig market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Jack-Up Rig market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Jack-Up Rig Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Jack-Up Rig market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Jack-Up Rig Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Jack-Up Rig Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Jack-Up Rig Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall Jack-Up Rig market and its segments? What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market? What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Jack-Up Rig market and how they are expected to impact the market? What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market? What is the Jack-Up Rig market size at the regional and country-level? Who are the key market players and their key competitors? Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Jack-Up Rig market? How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization? How financially strong are the key players in Jack-Up Rig market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)? What are the recent trends in Jack-Up Rig market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

