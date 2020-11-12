SSD Controller Market 2020 Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2027

The Insight Partners adds “SSD Controller Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The growing quantity of data across industries owing to rising penetration of connected devices and automated systems is driving the demand for efficient storage solutions. The low latency and high performance storage demand from industry applications is fueling the market demand. In addition to this, the continuous focus of market players to invest in research and development of advanced controllers for SSD is boosting the market growth.

Top Key Players:-CNEX Labs, Inc., Hyperstone GmbH, KIOXIA Corporation, Marvell, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., PHISON ELECTRONICS, SAMSUNG, Silicon Motion Technology Corp., Western Digital Corporation

The growing demand for data centers in various industries owing to increasing adoption of cloud based solutions is one of the key driving factors for the growth of global SSD controller market. In addition to this, the continuous advancements in SSD technologies to enhance performance and capabilities are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for market players. The growth in 3D NAND technology and its low power consumption qualities are further expected to boost the market growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of SSD Controller industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global SSD controller market is segmented on the basis of type, storage interface, application, and geography. Based on type, the SSD controller market is segmented into: Single-Level Cells and Multi-Level Cells. On the basis of storage capacity, the market is segmented into: SATA, SAS, and PCIe. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Data Centers, Enterprises, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting SSD Controller market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting SSD Controller market in these regions.

