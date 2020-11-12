Gas Meters Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research

A gas meter is used to measure the volume of fuel gases, which includes natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. They are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, which consume fuel gas supplied by a gas utility. The rising investments in infrastructure development to drive growth in smart cities would increase the growth of the gas meters market. Further, the growing demand for manufacturing sectors needs more efficient infrastructure, which will lead to an increase in global gas meter market growth during the forecast period.

The growing petrochemical sector is driving the growth of the gas meters market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the growth of the gas meters market. Furthermore, the smart grid investment is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: Gas Meters Market: ABB Ltd, AEM SA, APATOR SA, Badger Meter, Inc, Diehl Foundation and Co. KG, EDMI Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr, Zenner Gas S.r.l.

The global gas meters market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, and application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented up to standard meters and smart meters. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as diaphragm, rotary, turbine, ultrasonic, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report analyzes factors affecting Gas Meters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Gas Meters market in these regions.

