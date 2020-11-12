High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market Industry Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

TMR’s report on the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research.

Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, growing preference for outsourcing of HPAPI manufacturing and rich pipeline with targeted therapeutic drugs are the factors likely to boost the growth of High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) market. However, containment of technical expertise in the hands of few major players and lack of universal regulatory policies and standards is poised to escalate the growth of High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) market.

According to the report, the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) market was valued at US$ 17.45 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 8.7% from 2019 to 2027

Pharmaceutical companies have made significant investments in development of innovative drugs with targeted mode of action. Specific action and little or no side effects are major advantages for preference of such drugs. Various research articles published suggest that over 25% of the drugs in pipeline incorporate high potency active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI). Currently only two antibody-drug conjugated drugs have been approved: Adcertis (Brentuximab vedotin) and Kadcyla (Trastuzumab emtansine). There are two other late stage candidates Inotuzumab ozogamicin (by, Pfizer) and IMMU-107 (by, Immunomedics). Several monoclonal antibody drugs are also expected to hit the market in the near future. Palivizumab, ofatumumab, KW-0761, and pembrolizumab are only a few examples of monoclonal antibody drugs in phase 3.

Key Players of High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Key players operating in the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) market include: Alkermes plc, Cambrex Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Lonza Group, Novasep, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., WuXi AppTec, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbvie.

