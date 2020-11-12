Global Angioplasty Balloons & Stents Industry Analysis Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

TMR’s report on the global angioplasty balloons & stents market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global angioplasty balloons & stents market for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global angioplasty balloons & stents market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global angioplasty balloons and stents market.

Global Angioplasty Balloons & Stents market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

At present, healthcare experts are focusing on minimizing the complications involved with the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) by leveraging the benefits of technology that continue to improve the effectiveness and safety of these treatments. The advent of different types of stents coupled with technological progress is likely to play an important role in boosting the growth of the market for angioplasty balloons & stents during the forecast period. Companies operating in the current market landscape are also expected to focus on the development of scaffold designs, use of dual antiplatelet therapy, and delivery of anti-proliferative agents have played an important role in minimizing the stent thrombosis and restenosis rates. Complications involved with the existing angioplasty balloons and stents are anticipated to drive innovations in the angioplasty balloons & stents market that is expected to reach ~US$ 9 Bn by 2027.

Angioplasty Balloons & Stents Market: Drivers

According to the American College of Cardiology, the number of people with peripheral artery disease across the globe increased from 164 million in 2004 to 202 million in 2010. Moreover, prevalence of peripheral artery disease is rising in low- and middle-income countries, especially in Southeast Asia and Western Pacific. Furthermore, according to the American Heart Association, in 2018, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the U.S. i.e., one in every three deaths. This factor boosts the demand for balloons and stents, which in turn is expected to drive the global angioplasty balloons and stents market.

Increase in the number of cardiac procedures using stents has led to the rise in the adoption of drug-eluting stents. The number of percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) has also increased at a steady pace.

According to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, in 2016, around 594,000 stents were used in 495,000 PCIs in India, with DES accounting for 80% of the stents implanted

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Key Players of Angioplasty Balloons & Stents Market Report:

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the global angioplasty balloons and stents market

Key players analyzed in this report are

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Biosensors International Group, Ltd

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Stentys SA

Biotronik, Inc.

BD

