Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market: Emerging Trends, Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

TMR’s report on the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027. The global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic pain, and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, growth of the market can be attributed to favorable reimbursements for radiofrequency ablation(RF) therapy to treat pain.

According to the report, the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market was valued at US$ 543.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2027

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 89 million people would be aged over 65 years in the U.S. by 2050. Furthermore, around 40% people in Japan would be aged over 65 years by 2060. This rapid increase in the geriatric population is likely to fuel the growth of the radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market during the forecast period.

The report on the global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market discussed individual strategies, followed by company profile of manufacturer of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices. The competitive landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market.

Key Players of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Report:

Leading players operating in the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market include

Boston Scientific Corporation

Diros Technology, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Abbott

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Medtronic plc

AngioDynamic, Inc.

