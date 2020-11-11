Playground Surface Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecasts, 2020 – 2030

Global Playground Surface Materials Market: Snapshot

The global playground surface materials market is foreseen to experience substantial demand avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Key reason for this growth is increased demand for various playground surface materials such as rubber mulch, artificial turf, engineered wood fiber, and others. In recent period, there is increase in demand for playground surface materials in commercial sports complexes, residential establishments, and other recreational spaces. This factor is driving the growth of the global playground surface materials market.

An upcoming research report from TMR on the playground surface materials market aims to present complete analysis of vital elements influencing overall market growth. In addition, it covers reliable data on different factors such as drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, threats, and probable growth avenues in the market for playground surface materials. Thus, the report offers helpful insights of the playground surface materials market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The global playground surface materials market is segmented on the basis of key factors such as type, application, and region.

Global Playground Surface Materials Market: Growth Dynamics

The global playground surface materials market is gaining lucrative avenues on the back of plethora of reasons. In recent times, there is considerable increase in number of playground areas in schools and public places. This factor is stimulating the growth of the global surface materials market. Apart from this, there is remarkable growth in recreational centers in worldwide locations. As a result, the playground surface materials market is experiencing prominent demand avenues.

In recent period, a major population from all across the world is inclined toward healthy lifestyle. This factor has pushed them to engage into outdoor as well as indoor fitness activities. As a result, there is growth in the number of sports facilities in all worldwide locations. This factor has created demand avenues for players in the global playground surface materials market. This aside, improved disposable incomes of major population is working as a driver for market growth.

Global Playground Surface Materials Market: Competitive Analysis

The global playground surface materials market is moderately fragmented in nature. Presence of significant number of players in the market for playground surface materials connotes that vendors in this market have to witness high level of competitions. To sustain in this highly competitive landscape, players are executing various strategies. Some of the trending strategies among players include partnerships and collaborations.

Several enterprises in the global playground surface materials market are focused on strengthening their market position. One of the key strategies used by them is mergers and acquisitions. Apart from this, many vendors are focused on strengthening their production capabilities. All these activities denote that the global playground surface materials market will expand at rapid pace in the forthcoming years.

The list of key players in the global playground surface materials market includes:

Shaw Sports

Ten Cate

Tarkett (FieldTurf)

Turf Hellas Construction

Zeager Bros

SportGroup Holding

Challenger Industries

The Fibar Group

DuPont

Global Playground Surface Materials Market: Regional Assessment

The global playground surface materials market is spread across five key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America is one of the leading regions of the market for playground surface materials. One of the key reasons for this growth is increased demand for artificial turfs in this region. Apart from this, the market for playground surface materials is expected to gain lucrative avenues from Europe.