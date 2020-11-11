Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market is projected to showcase significant growth cosmetics applications

Cosmetics applications have indeed been cited as one of the chief application arenas for phenoxyethanol preservatives market size over 2019-2024. One of the premium products of phenoxyethanols, i.e., P5 is mainly deployed in cosmetic applications due to its comparatively lesser phenol content, estimated to be less than 5 ppm. Phenoxyethanol P5 preservatives demand, as per reports, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% over 2019-2024.

Rising demand for natural & organic cosmetics ingredients due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding adverse health effects of synthetic chemicals will hinder the . Phenoxyethanol preservative market growth by 2024.

The global phenoxyethanol preservatives market has been bifurcated into two products namely phenoxyethanol P5 and phenoxyethanol P25. These products are segregated based on the free phenol content in the phenoxyethanol preservatives. In terms of revenue, phenoxyethanol P25 preservatives will witness growth with over 5% CAGR in future. This is owing to its widespread application in home care products such as liquid detergents, fabric detergents and in some cosmetics products as well.

Europe is also likely to carve a profitable roadmap in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market over the forecast span. Driven by the fierce competitiveness in Europe pharmaceutical industry, the demand for the product is anticipated to rise, thereby sourcing lucrative business opportunities. Globally, phenoxyethanol preservatives industry from pharmaceutical applications is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.5% over 2019-2024.

