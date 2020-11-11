Polyglycolic Acid Market is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years, Europe to be major revenue contributor

The Europe polyglycolic acid market growth can be credited to the food packaging applications, which is predominantly focusing on recyclable and biodegradable solutions. Citing a relevant instance, RefuCoat, the EU-funded project, recently created quite a buzz in the regional polymer market landscape. Reportedly, the project aims at deploying high-performance coatings to develop completely recyclable food packaging endorsed with improved functionalities and gas barrier properties. The move will provide a significant push to the Europe polyglycolic acid market trends, on grounds of the aforementioned hybrid coating comprising PGA and modified silica oxide as the key materials.

Backed by the European Union and coordinated by Spanish Plastics Research Center, AIMPLAS, the main objective of the project is to develop new alternatives for food packaging in a more sustainable way. Allegedly, under the project, the nation aims to replace all non-recyclable barrier materials in multi-layer films with bio-derived recyclable polymer coatings. As per authentic reports, experts are planning to amalgamate polyglycolic acid with modified silica oxide for formulating a hybrid coating, that is deemed to possess water vapor and oxygen barrier properties. Needless to mention, on being commercialized, these advanced packaging solutions are bound to augment the regional polyglycolic acid industry, which is forecast to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 8% over 2016-2024.For the record, the project involves 12 partners, spanning across five countries.

The growth prospects of polyglycolic acid market seems to be quite pronounced, given the growing commercial utilization of the product in healthcare domain. The imperative deployment of biodegradable polymers, especially those belonging to polylactic and polyglycolic acid (PGA) has gained humongous importance in the field of orthopaedics. Pertaining to its unique blend of physical and chemical properties, polyglycolide can be engineered in accordance with the particular applications. The widening outreach of polyglycolide market in medical space majorly grounds on this fundamental factor. In fact, PGA sutures have been gaining competitive advantage over conventional non-absorbable sutures that are made from nylon.

