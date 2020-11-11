Global Wound Healing Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

The wound healing agents act in various areas of clinical activity, which include reducing the infection and inflammation, lowering the patient’s pain, removing necrotic tissues, and assisting in wound closure. Introduction of various technologically advanced wound healing products by key players across the globe is a major driving factor for the growth of the wound healing market. According to WHO, 265,000 deaths occur every year due to burns, a majority of which are preventable with proper treatment compliance. About 96% of burns occur in low and middle income countries, highlighting significant treatment penetration in developed countries. Factors such as increase in interactions with professional end-users, which in turn has enabled the companies to understand patient demand & local market scenarios, and growing focus of companies on global business expansion by increasing product outreach among physicians through education centers and academic programs are the major factors estimated to drive the market of global wound healing during 2017-2025.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40535

Global Wound Healing Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The rising need for advanced wound care products, owing to the rising number of accidents across the globe is projected to encourage the growth of the wound healing market in the next few years. According to the market research study published by Transparency Market Research, the global wound healing market is expected to reach a value of US$35,065.7 mn by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to register a healthy 4.80% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Wound Healing Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=40535

On the basis of wound type, the global wound healing market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Acute wounds are further divided into surgical & traumatic wounds, and burns, while various types of chronic wounds are infectious wounds & other ischemic wounds, and ulcers. Ulcers are further divided into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, arterial & venous ulcers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Key Players of Global Wound Healing Market:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the wound healing market are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cardinal Health, Acelity L.P., Inc., ConvaTec Inc., BSN medical (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA), Coloplast Group, Medline Industries, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Hollister Incorporated, and others.

Buy Wound Healing Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40535<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/