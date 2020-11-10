Smart Cameras Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Axis Communications AB, Zmodo, Vivint, Inc., ATA-VISION, Basler AG, Omron Microscan Systems,

Smart Cameras Market research report brings into light the company market share analysis and key company profiles which are the major aspects of competitive analysis. In this report, competitor strategies are also analysed in regard of their recent developments, new product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisition which helps to guess the scope of improvement for the client business. The report gives explanation on the specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their preferences, and their variable likings for particular product. This information not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully.

Smart Cameras Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

A smart camera is acting as a vision system along with special features that are implemented for achieving specific purpose. The smart camera used for the security or surveillance requires higher dynamic range of the sensors for covering the broad illumination ranges of the scene. These types of cameras support a wide range of applications such as animal and human detection, motion analysis, facial identification and surveillance. The smart cameras leverage large scale integration for meeting the requirements at a lower cost and with a lower power system with the substantial memory.

By Type Single-Chip Smart Cameras Stand-Alone Smart Cameras PC & Network-Based Smart Cameras Embedded Systems Smart Cameras By Component Image Sensors Display Lens Processors Others By Technology Sensors CCD CMOS Scanning Line Scan Area Scan By Application Consumer Electronics Video Surveillance Industrial Automobile Transportation Medical Others By Connectivity Wireless HART Bluetooth Wi-Fi Others



SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon (UK) Ltd, Nikon Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Raptor Photonics, Olympus Corporation, PLR Ecommerce, LLC., WATEC CAMERAS, IntelliVision, VIVOTEK Inc., VMukti Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Zmodo, Vivint, Inc., ATA-VISION, Basler AG, Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., Vision Components GmbH, Matrox, Hero Electronix Private Limited, XIMEA

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

