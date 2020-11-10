Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Size by Application, Raw Material, Region-Forecasts Opportunity

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market is estimated to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2025; according to a new research. Bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether is experiencing increase in demand owing to its versatile applicable use in automotive fuels, industrial procedures, electric power generation, and domestic applications such as heating & cooking. DME can be produced from abundant sources and are cost effective that escalates the use of the compound. Further, low carbon footprint will enhance bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market growth over the study timeframe.

Advancement in chemical production procedures to achieve carbon neutrality are increasing investments from companies to consider dimethyl ether as an alternative compound for production of several chemicals such as olefins, which has further multiple industrial use. For instance, in January 2019, BASF announced R&D projects to develop catalysts to convert syngas to dimethyl ether that can further be used to produce olefins in environment friendly way.

Government authorities and bodies including the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA), European Chemical Agency (ECHA), and National Industrial Chemicals Notification & Assessment Scheme of Australia (NCNASA) govern import and manufacturing of industrial chemicals. In August 2014, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency announced inclusion of bio-based DME under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), making it eligible for Renewable Identification Number (RIN), showcasing positive outlook for the bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether (DME) market.

Abundancy of fossil fuel have supported the demand outlook for fossil-fuel based DME. Growing demand as LPG mixing compound and alternate fuels for transportation have showcased significant increase in participation from government and private sector. For instance, in September 2019, National Chemical Laboratory announced inauguration of DME manufacturing plant in India. This manufacturing plant is aimed towards aiding government policy to provide cost effective cooking gas with blend of 20% DME in LPG.

Aerosol propellants is one of the dominant segments showcasing increased demand for dimethyl ether (DME) market. Aerosol propellants are widely used chemicals in variety of industries comprising cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and coatings. Upsurge in interest from regional players have contributed towards healthy growth outlook for DME in aerosol propellant applications. For instance, in January 2015, SRF Limited announced acquisition of Dupont’s propellant brand Dymel.

Asia-Pacific holds significant share in the dimethyl ether (DME) market owing to strong presence of manufacturers coupled with increasing adoption of clean fuel alternatives. Increasing demand for cooking fuel with respect to rapid urbanization has supported the growth in the region. For instance, in July 2017, Turkmenistan government showcase interest in development of its domestic gas and chemical industry through series of investment plans in chemical complexes featuring production focus on polyvinyl chloride, nonethylene glycol, dimethyl ether and other chemicals.

