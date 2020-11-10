Oxygen scavengers market size is primarily driven by the increasing demand from food & beverage industry for packaging application

The oxygen scavenger market research study provides a detailed survey of the vital players – this is based on the financial highlights, company outline, SWOT Analysis, Product Portfolio, as well as major strategies and the expansion plans of industry contenders. This report is also anticipated to reflect consistent growth in years to come, since consumers are now being rather aware of product quality. This market analysis of an industry is a crucial factor that numerous stakeholders such as investors, traders, CEOs, suppliers, and more, need to be aware of.

The competitive analysis comprising numerous market players is a rather noteworthy feature of the oxygen scavenger market report, as it provides details about the direct and indirect competitors in the market. The report also provides the company profile of these market players inclusive of certain specifications, technologies, and their future development plans.

Rising need for food preservation and shelf life maintenance is likely to trigger the sales of oxygen scavengers within the forecast period. The popularity of product is rising rapidly owing to its astounding benefits, it provides protection from oxygen & moisture and minimizes the risk of microbiological contamination. The product aids in preserving the structure, taste and odor of food & beverages while avoiding wastage. Consumers are leaning towards ready to eat packaged foods due to time constraints and ease of convenience. Such trends will positively influence the consumption of packaged foods & beverages thereby propelling overall industry.

The oxygen scavengers market size is primarily driven by the increasing demand from food & beverage industry for packaging applications. Small traces of oxygen left in food packaging can nurture breeding grounds for microorganisms as they flourish in the presence of oxygen and keep feeding on the food items at the same time, leading toward food spoilage.

Increasing usage to remove oxygen from industrial boilers will drive oxygen scavengers market trends as well. Maintaining optimum boiler efficiency is very crucial for the industries leveraging the hot water and steam for different processes. If feed water consists of dissolved oxygen it can creates serious issues by damaging boiler components leading toward boiler breakdowns. Consistent exposure to oxygen causes rusting of metal, deteriorating the component quality and life.

Asia Pacific will emerge as promising region for oxygen scavengers market growth owing to industrial revolution promoted by local governments. The product is deployed in large number of end-use industries. The surging demand from the proliferating food & beverage industry in particular, will drive the regional trends. Moreover, the presence of prominent pharmaceutical players will also support the market growth.

North America will register around one-fourth of volume share at the end of 2025. The strong growth is primarily attributable to rapidly developing pharmaceutical sector. Research and development activities coupled with huge government spending will boost pharmaceutical production in upcoming years. It will assist in the growth of regional market as they are widely used for packaging of tablets and capsules.

Oxygen scavenger market is segmented on the basis of composition, form and end-user. Organic segment will clutch over 35% volume share by 2025. Innovation trends are likely to drive the growth of this segment in upcoming years. Food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors exhibit promising future trends due to rising popularity of active packaging. Power generation will grow over a 3.5% CAGR between 2019 to 2025. The key manufacturers in the global market are Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Arkema, Sealed Air Corporation, Solenis LLC, etc.

