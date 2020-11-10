Travel Retail Market : Industry Analysis by Application, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Travel Retail Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analysed. Travel Retail Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

Travel retail is a worldwide industry selling goods to international travelers. Sales in travel retail shops are accepted from the payment of certain local or national taxes and excise duties. It is generally with the requirement that the goods are only sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Products that can be sold by travel retail differ by jurisdiction and different rules which is based on import allowance restrictions, excise duty calculations and other aspects. Airports provide the majority of such sales globally. Travel retail is available at border shops, onboard aircraft during international flights, cruise & ferry shops on vessels in international waters, at some international railway stations and for the provisioning of ships sailing in international waters.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Aer Rianta International cpt

China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd.

Dufry AG

Duty Free Americas, Inc.

Gebr. Heinemann se & co.kg

Lagardère Group

Lotte Hotels and Resorts

LVMH Moët Hennessy

The King Power International Group

THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

The global travel retail market is segmented on the basis of product type and channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into perfumes & cosmetics, food confectionery & catering, wine & spirits, luxury goods, tobacco, electronics and others. On the basis of the channel the market is segmented into airports, cruise liners, railway stations and border down-town & hotel shops.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Travel Retail industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the In Travel Retail Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the In Travel Retail market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the In Travel Retail market.

In Travel Retail market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the In Travel Retail market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the In Travel Retail market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of In Travel Retail market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the In Travel Retail market.

Additional highlights of the In Travel Retail market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.

Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.

Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.

Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.

Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.

The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

