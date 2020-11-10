Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Pleural Effusion Treatment Market

Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Introduction

Pleural effusion is a condition that causes the accumulation of an unusual amount of fluid around the lungs. The pleura is a thin membrane that is spread on the surface of the lungs and inside of the chest wall, and the fluid filled in the space of the pleura layers results into pleural effusion. Common causes of pleural effusions include leaking from other organs, infections, cancer, kidney failure, malignancy, cirrhosis, autoimmune conditions, and pulmonary embolism. Symptoms of pleural effusion include shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, and cough. Key diagnostic procedures include chest X-ray, CT scan, and Ultrasound. Pleural effusion can be categorized into two types: transudate and exudate. Transudate pleural effusion is caused by an imbalance of the vascular hydrostatic and oncotic forces in the chest, which results into ultra filtrates of plasma. Exudate is more serious condition and is widely caused by inflammatory conditions.

As per NCBI, research published in 2019, pleural effusion is highly common and estimated to affect around 1.5 million patients every year in the U.S. Majority of pleural effusion is caused by the cancer, heart failure, and pneumonia. According to the Egyptian Journal of Bronchology, exudates pleural effusion accounted for 77.7%, while transudates pleural effusion accounted for 23.3% cases. In Germany, pleural effusion cases range from 400 000 to 500 000 every year.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market

Rise in prevalence of congestive heart failure, and other heart conditions, lung conditions, cancer, pneumonia, and tuberculosis is estimated to boost the need for treatment of pleural effusion globally. Delay in diagnosis of pleural effusion could lead to mortality & morbidity, which in turn is likely to boost the need for effective procedures for the treatment of the same at the global level. Moreover, proper diagnosis and availability of expertise offering pleural effusion surgeries are likely to drive the pleural effusion treatment market. For instance, 30% to 50% of systemic lupus erythematosus patients are likely to suffer from the pleural effusion. 21% of idiopathic and familial pulmonary hypertension patients are estimated to suffer from pleural effusion. All these factors and rising incidences of pleural effusion are estimated to boost the global pleural effusion treatment market.

As per NCBI, 20% to 55% of pulmonary embolism patients suffer from pleural effusion, and the frequency of pleural effusion in this condition depends on embolism and pulmonary infections. Thoracentesis is a highly common procedure used as an initial treatment for the pleural fluid drainage. This is a highly common minimal invasive treatment required for the pleural effusion, which is a key factor for boosting the global market. Furthermore, 3,000 per million population at the global level are likely to be impacted by pleural effusion, which boosts the need for optimal treatment of the same.

North America to Lead Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global pleural effusion treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global pleural effusion treatment market during the forecast period due to an increase in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, pneumonia, and chronic lung diseases, which leads to a rise in pleural effusion condition. This is a major factor driving the demand for effective treatment for the same in the region. Moreover, advanced and standard diagnostic tools for the proper diagnosis of pleural effusion is another factor boosting the market in North America. In the U.S., according to the NCBI, approx., 1.5 million patients are likely to have been diagnosed with pleural effusion and 178,000 patients are estimated to have undergone thoracentesis procedure. Moreover, rising incidence of pleural effusion in the region associated with other chronic conditions is another factor driving the pleural effusion treatment market.

Europe was the second-largest market for pleural effusion treatment globally, followed by Asia Pacific, owing to a rise in the prevalence of chronic lung conditions and cancer diseases leading to pleural effusion state. This is a major factor boosting the market in Europe. Presence of key players and availability of the expertise in performing surgeries are major factors driving the pleural effusion treatment market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market

The global pleural effusion treatment market is consolidated, owing to the presence established players globally. Major players operating in the global pleural effusion treatment market are:

Rocket Medical plc

Cardinal Health

TruCorp

Armstrong medical

Cook

Yushin Medical Co ltd

Boston Medical Products Inc. ( Bess group company)

Smiths Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Research Scope

Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market, by Type

Transudative

Exudative

Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market, by Treatment

Thoracentesis

Tube thoracostomy (chest tube)

Pleural drain

Pleurodesis

Pleural decortication

Others

Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



