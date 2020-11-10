ICU Beds Market Share Analysis, Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2030

ICU Beds: Multifunction Beds for ICUs
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds are special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients. They are multifunction beds which can provide safety and comfort to both patients & caregivers.
- ICU beds are designed to enhance work efficacy, provide comfort, safety & ease of use, support infection control, and enhance effective risk management in hospitals
- These can be tilted and are equipped with accessories such as X-Ray cassette holder, section mattress base, and stepless pneumatic adjustment for trendlenburg & anti-trendlenburg that are designed to support and assist the healthcare staff for their effective workflow
- ICU beds contain electric and manual controls; side rails; wheels and a brake; a removable headboard to allow procedures (i.e., endotracheal intubation, vascular access) from the head of the bed; and intravenous (IV) pole mounts
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global ICU Beds Market
- Rise in hospital admissions coupled with growing surgical procedures is the major driving force of the global ICU beds market
- For instance, as per the WHO, total number of surgical procedures was 226.4 million in 2004 and it rose to 312.9 million surgical operations in 2012 globally with 38.2% increase over the previous 8 years
- Increase in aging population and growth in chronic diseases are also some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the global ICU beds market
- Moreover, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements are some of the major factors propelling the global ICU beds market
High Cost of ICU Beds Hamper Market Growth
- Comparatively higher cost of ICU beds can adversely impact the global ICU beds market growth
- Lack of reimbursement in developing regions can also hamper the global ICU beds market growth
Electric Beds – Dominant Type Segment
- Based on type, global ICU beds market can be s egmented into electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds
- Electric beds is accounted for major market share, owing to greater comfort, portability, and higher cost which impact for higher revenue
- The manual beds segment is expected to be a lucrative segment, owing to higher demand in recent times due to COVID-19 pandemic, lower cost of manufacturing, and less complicated functions
Specialized ICU – More lucrative Application Segment
- In terms of application, the global ICU beds market can be divided into general ICU, specialized ICU, pediatric ICU, neonatal ICU, and others
- Specialized ICU is anticipated to be a promising segment during the forecast period. Better physician convenience, expert nurses, and low risk of infections are some of the major factors responsible for the higher growth of specialized ICU segment.
Hospitals – Dominant End-user Segment
- Based on end-user, the global ICU beds market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others
- The hospitals segment dominated the global ICU beds market due to rise in number of hospital admissions and growing number of surgical procedures at hospitals
North America to Lead the Global Market for ICU Beds
- In terms of region, the global ICU beds market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America dominated the global ICU beds market in 2019 due to higher number of ICU admissions, rising number of surgical procedures, and better healthcare infrastructure in the region
- For instance, as per the Society of Critical Care Medicine, more than 5 million patients are admitted annually to the U.S. ICUs for intensive or invasive monitoring; support of airway, breathing, or circulation; and other related conditions
- Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly attractive segment during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population which is more prone to chronic diseases, growing number of hospital admissions, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
Key manufacturers operating in the global market include:
- Stryker Corporation
- Invacare Corporation
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg
- Linet Spol. S.R.O.
- Merivaara Corp.
- Malvestio S.P.A.
- Nitrocare
